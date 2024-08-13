BREAKING: Senators' Actual Salaries, Allowances Emerge After Obasanjo's Outburst
- Nigeria's senators' allowances and salaries have been revealed to be N1,063,860, days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo's outburst
- The chairman of RMAFC, Muhammed Bello Shehu, made the disclosure while faulting former Senator Shehu Sani's revelation
- Ex-President Obasanjo had alleged that the senators fixed their salaries by themselves, adding that such an act was immoral, while Sani claimed that each senator gets N13.5 million in allowances
The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has disclosed Nigerian senators' salaries and allowances, following former President Olusegun Obasanjo's allegations that the lawmakers allocate salaries to themselves.
Muhammed Bello Shehu, the chairman of RMAFC, disclosed N1,063,860 on Tuesday, August 13, as the senators' earnings days after Obasanjo commented that many federal lawmakers should be behind bars.
Last weekend, Obasanjo accused the lawmakers of fixing their salaries by themselves, adding that the action was immoral.
But RMAFC, in a statement, gave the breakdown of the earnings of lawmakers below:
1. Basic salary: N168,866.70
2. Allowances for:
- Motor vehicle maintenance: N126,650
- Personal assistant: N42,216.66
- Domestic staff: N126,650
- Entertainment: N50,660
- Utilities: N50,660
- Newspapers/periodicals: N25,330
- Wardrobe: N42,216.66
- House maintenance: N8,443.33
- Constituency: N422,166.66
The RMAFC noted that these allowances, in addition to the basic salary, add up to a substantial amount, making up the cumulative take-home pay.
Aside from Obasanjo, Senator Shehu Sani once revealed that each Senator receives a monthly "running cost" of N13.5 million in addition to their monthly salary of N750,000. However, the chairman of the commission responsible for setting salaries and allowances clarified that some allowances are regular while others are non-regular.
Bello Shehu explained that regular allowances are paid monthly with basic salary, while non-regular allowances are paid as needed. Examples of non-regular allowances include furniture allowance (N6,079,200) and severance gratuity (N6,079,200), which are paid once per tenure, and vehicle allowance (N8,105,600), which is an optional loan that must be repaid before leaving office.
