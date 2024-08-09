Ned Nwoko, Delta North senator and husband to Nollywood star Regina Daniels, has said the report of his death in Switzerland was false

The Delta senator also denied the claim of purchasing a car for a content creator, adding that such is baseless and misleading

Regina Daniels' husband then threatened to take legal action against those spreading such rumour in the media

Senator Ned Nwoko has denied reports that he died in Switzerland, calling them "entirely false and malicious".

Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, stated that he has also been subjected to insults and accusations regarding a car purchase for a content creator, which he claims are baseless and misleading.

According to The Punch, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator threatened to take legal action against those spreading false information and that arrests would be made, emphasizing that he would hold those responsible for their actions.

Nwoko emphasized that he would not tolerate attempts to malign his character and warned that anyone involved in spreading falsehoods should expect legal repercussions without delay.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels marriage

Ned Nwoko is a Nigerian politician and businessman who has been in the public eye for his marriage to actress Regina Daniels.

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko in 2019, becoming his sixth wife. Despite the controversy surrounding their marriage, the couple appears to be going strong, with Regina often sharing affectionate posts and photos of her husband on social media.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels have a son, Munir Neji Nwoko, born in 2020. Although the couple's relationship has been the subject of much speculation and gossip, they seem focused on building a life together. Regina often accompanied her husband to public events and supported his political endeavours.

