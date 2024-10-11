Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has taken a commendable step ahead of the forthcoming governorship election

Governor Aiyedatiwa appointed his SSA, Dr Seun Osamaye as co-chairman central of the women's committee of his campaign council alongside other women

Osamaye thanked the governor for the appointment, adding that it will pave the way for future generations of women leaders

Ondo state, Akure - Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been hailed for appointing women to his campaign council for the forthcoming governorship election on Saturday, November 16.

The special adviser on women affairs to the governor, Dr Seun Osamaye, said Governor Aiyedatiwa, through the appointment, has sent a powerful message about women’s capabilities and potential as leaders.

Osamaye said the women will ensure effective and fruitful mobilisation across the state Photo credit: Dr Seun Osamaye

The co-chairman central (Women Committee, APC Ondo state gubernatorial campaign council) added that the appointment also provides a platform for women to contribute their unique perspectives and ideas to the decision-making process in the state.

Osamaye stated this while reacting to her appointment and that of other Ondo state women in the APC 2024 gubernatorial election campaign council.

The statement obtained by Legit.ng on Friday, October 11, read:

"Women’s inclusion in politics leads to more effective governance and better representation of diverse interests. It is crucial for society to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements of women in political spaces, as it encourages greater participation and paves the way for future generations of women leaders."

Osamaye thanked the governor and promised that the women would justify the confidence Governor Aiyedatiwa had in them.

She added that the women will ensure effective and fruitful mobilisation across the state for the APC candidate's victory in November.

The inclusion of women in the campaign council reflects Governor Aiyedatiwa’s recognition of the importance of diverse perspectives in formulating comprehensive policies and strategies.

The APC campaign council will benefit greatly from the breadth of experiences and knowledge that Osamaye and other women bring, ultimately leading to more effective and inclusive governance.

