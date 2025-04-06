Troops and Boko Haram terrorists engaged in fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for hours in Borno state

A captain and Corporal Soldier were killed during the gun battle on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Izge village, Gwoza local government area of the state

A resident said the surviving terrorists evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues from the scene

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Izge, Borno state - The Nigerian Army lost a Captain and Corporal Soldier during a gun battle with Boko Haram terrorists in Izge village, Gwoza local government area of Borno state.

The tragic incident occurred at about 1:am on Sunday, April 6, 2025, when armed terrorists invaded the troops' formation in Izge.

A Captain and Corporal Soldier killed during fierce battle with terrorists in Borno state. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the terrorists attacked the troops with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs).

The Boko Haram insurgents targeted the Izge platoon formation of troops ‘Operation Hadin Kai'.

The attack led to a fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for some hours before resilient residents of the community, with support from vigilantes and local hunters, complemented efforts of the military to repel the attack.

Speaking about the attack, a resident identified as Mallam Isa Usman Izge said:

“We, the people of Izge, came under Boko Haram invasion at about 1:am when most of us were asleep. Unfortunately, a Captain and Corporal Soldier were among the scores of Boko Haram terrorists that were killed. Although many of the terrorists were also neutralised, those who survived quickly evacuated the dead bodies of their colleagues (Terrorists) from the scene."

The resident added that:

“As it is, many of our resilient people are still in the bush hunting for the whereabouts of the fleeing terrorists”.

Source: Legit.ng