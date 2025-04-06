Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have spent their professional footballing careers setting incredible records and making history

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has named his pick when asked to choose between incredible superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo are arguably two of the best players of their generation as they split a staggering 13 Ballon d'Ors between themselves.

The Argentine playmaker won the coveted prize 8 times, while the Portuguese striker has claimed it 5 times.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the football space for almost two decades. Photo: QUIQUE GARCIA.

They have both enjoyed success spanning almost two decades, winning all possible titles that come their way

An unending debate continues over the pair with ex-players, pundits, fans and then teammates naming their pick between the dup.

Only recently, 2014 FIFA World Cup winner Thomas Muller was asked to pick between the pair.

The German legend looked as though it was one of the toughest questions that required a convincing response.

In the viral footage as per ESPN, Muller said:

"O God! Can I ask you the questions? I go for Ronaldo. Against Messi, I have good statistics, but against Ronaldo....not that good."

Meanwhile, Muller recently moved up to sixth position in the UEFA Champions League all-time scorers' chart.

The lethal striker has taken his tally to 56 goals in 161 matches in Europe’s elite competition.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, is top of the Champions League scoring charts with 140 goals, having featured for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Argentine legend Messi is second with 129 goals having played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in the elite competition.

When Muller branded Messi as GOAT

However, in 2023, Muller had branded Lionel Messi the greatest of all time. He told DAZN:

"The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say 'I go to the stadium because of his elegance' and at the same time, he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles.

"Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant."

Thomas Muller picks Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi. Photo: Nicolò Campo.

Ronaldo remains highest-earning athlete

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo tops the 2024 list of highest-earning athletes, accumulating an impressive $260 million, with more than $100 million from his salary at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The ex-Real Madrid standout’s array of endorsement contracts greatly boosts his overall income and has helped him cement his status as the year’s top-earning athlete.

The substantial financial deal for the Portuguese star underscores the rising influence of the Saudi Pro League.

Most-expensive things owned by Ronaldo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid footballer in the world, with an annual salary of $285 million, including his Al-Nassr salary and off-field earnings.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner shows off his wealth and luxurious lifestyle on social media, which includes his expensive residences, luxury cars and private jet.

