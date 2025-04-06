Governor Alex Otti said Abia state government is not engaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to combat herdsmen

Otti said the report that his administration is engaging ESN to protect farmers in the state is misleading

Special Assistant to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, released a statement to address the claim

Umuahia, Abia state - Governor Alex Otti-led Abia State Government has denied engaging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to combat herdsmen and protect farmers in the state.

Special Assistant to Governor Otti on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the Abia state government could not have engaged non-state actors to combat insecurity.

Ekeoma said Governor Otti’s administration has confidence in the security agencies in the country.

He made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

According to the statement, Ekeoma dismissed the post that Governor Otti allegedly approved the involvement of ESN to confront Fulani herdsmen

He said the post was intended to create disaffection and cause unnecessary tension in Abia state.

“It’s important to state that the above statement is false, malicious, and misleading, and has nothing to do with the Abia state government led by Governor Alex Otti. The post is intended to create disaffection and cause unnecessary tension in the state."

The Special Adviser said the state government decided to address the claim because a similar fake statement was made a few weeks ago

“For the records, the Abia State government, under the leadership of Dr Alex Otti, could not have contemplated embracing the services of non-state actors to fight criminals and insecurity of any kind in any part of the state.

“The state government’s confidence in our various security agencies led to the establishment of the state’s joint security taskforce codenamed 'Operation Crush'. The joint task force has recorded tremendous success in the entire state and has kept the state safe and secure, in spite of skeletal cases of armed robbery and kidnapping, which the government is working assiduously to eliminate."

