Police Withdraws invitation to Emir of Kano, Sanusi
Kano state - The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has withdrawn the invitation extended to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.
Emir Sanusi was invited by the police over the unfortunate incident that occurred in Kano State during the Sallah celebration on March 30, 2025.
The invitation was for Emir Sanusi to provide his account of the events that led to the breakdown of law and order in the state.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) public relations officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this known in a statement issued via the police X handle @PoliceNG on Sunday, April 6, 2025.
