Emmanuel Emenike is happily married to the beautiful Iheoma Nnadi who was crowned Miss Nigeria in 2014

The AFCON 2013 winner walked down the aisle with his lover in 2018 and their love has continued to blossom

There had been insinuations on social media that the striker divorced Miss Nigeria 2013, to settle for Miss Nigeria 2014

The Nigerian internet space had been awash with rumours that former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike married two Miss Nigeria.

Emenike tied the knot with Iheoma Nnadi in 2018, four years after she had won the prestigious Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria crown.

However, a claim that the former Fenerbahce of Turkey forward divorced a beauty queen to marry another one has resurfaced on the internet.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi officially tied the knot in 2018. Photo: emenike_9.

Only recently, the Facebook Page InDiscov shared the allegation in a post on February 24:

"Emmanuel Emenike was allegedly married to the former Miss Nigeria of (2013) Ezinne, after he allegedly divorced her he allegedly married Iheoma Nnadi who was Miss Nigeria (2014).

"It's called "upgrade", if divorce, separation or breakup couldn't be an opportunity for you to land yourself a better woman, you have a problem.

"Men, make sure the next woman you're bringing in after divorcing your ex-wife is 1000% better than the previous woman you discarded."

It is not the first time that the reports have made the rounds on social media.

In 2018, Nigerian singer Reekado Banks shared the same quote on the Instagram handle, leaving Emenike furious for 'disrespecting his family.

According to The Cable, the footballer was furious and ordered that the post be deleted immediately. An angry Emenike said:

"Reekado you have disrespected me and my family at first it was Miss Nigeria in 2013 divorced and married in 2014 and this joke is going around the world now, it has become 2017 to 2018.

"Boy I just want to tell you that I don’t bark, I give you today to delete it and mind what you post next time @reekadobanks."

False verdict on Emenike's two Miss Nigeria claims

Meanwhile, Ezinne Akudo Anyaoha was Miss Nigeria in 2013, while Anna Banner won the MBGN crown that year.

After checks on their social media profiles, there is no evidence indicating that the footballer was romantically involved with any of them.

Iheoma Nnadi was crowned MBGN in 2014. Photo: emenike_9.

Fact Check Hub added that The claim that former Nigerian footballer Emmanuel Emenike divorced a 2013 beauty queen to marry the 2014 beauty queen is FALSE.

The former footballer neither had a relationship with the 2013 beauty queen nor got married to her.

Emenike completes hospital in Owerri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emenike recently completed the construction of a hospital in Owerri, but the facility will be operated by AGCare Specialist group, which runs other health care centres across Nigeria, with headquarters in Asaba, Delta State.

The former player has commissioned the masterpiece in his bid to offer health solutions to the people of Imo State.

He shared the video of the commissioning displaying a virtual tour of the hospital on his Instagram story, showing off some important features, including delivery and consultation rooms.

