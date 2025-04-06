2014 World Cup winner Thomas Mueller has announced that he will be leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season

The 12-time Bundesliga champion revealed that the club did not renew his contract after 25 years of playing for the team

Arrangements have been made for a testimonial match in honour of the legendary midfielder at the Club World Cup in July

Thomas Mueller will not be part of the Bayern Munich squad next season.

The German international joined the club at the age of 10 in 2000 and has since become a legend.

The 35-year-old is widely regarded as one of Germany's best midfielders, having won the FIFA World Cup in 2014 and finished third in the 2010 edition.

German international Thomas Mueller has announced that he will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer. Photo by: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The end of an era for Mueller

Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thomas Müller has confirmed that Bayern Munich will not extend his contract, marking the end of his 25-year career with the club.

According to Punch, the World Cup winner expressed disappointment with the club’s decision after his years of dedication.

The 35-year-old’s contract expires this season, and the midfielder has yet to announce whether he will retire from football.

The former German U21 player took to his X, formerly Twitter account to share his thoughts. He said:

“The decision was made by the club and not what I would have wished.

“I didn’t like how things played out back and forth in public. But I felt the appreciation from everyone involved after my long time with Bayern".

The German international boasts a record 743 appearances, the most by any Bayern player in history, and has won 33 titles per Reuters.

He scored 247 goals and provided 273 assists, while lifting 12 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Champions League trophies, and several other domestic honours per onefootball.

Two-time UEFA Champions League winner Thomas Mueller will leave Bayern Munich after 25 years. Photo by: Sebastian Widmann.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed reactions follow Mueller’s retirement announcement

Bayern Munich fans have expressed their displeasure over Thomas Mueller’s retirement announcement.

One fan lamented how clubs have been treating their legends, while another pointed out the difficulty of finding a replacement for Mueller.

@buxdahude said:

“It's a shame how all the clubs treat their legends, Reus at Dortmund and now you at Bayern.

“You are not only my childhood hero but also that of many thousands and an absolute legend of German football.

“Wherever your path leads, I wish you lots of fun and success at ❤️”

@Noth2Decl wrote:

“Why don't you come to the Alm for another year? The atmosphere is even better there, and maybe you'll win the Euro League again next season”.

@rudresh_11 added:

“Congratulations on a wonderful career Thomas and wishing you all the best in your journey ahead.

“We all fans love to see these announcements coming from the player themselves”.

@_savinha_ said:

“You didn’t have to copy KDB”.

@kyll_lyrics wrote:

“Legend! One of one, thanks for so much happiness you gave us!”

@TheGlobal_Index added:

“There will never ever be a player like him again.

“Pure footballer. ❤️

Mueller ruled out of Champions League

Legit.ng earlier reported that German club Bayern Munich have been hit with a severe blow by UEFA who has banned their superstar Thomas Muller from playing Champions League next two games for the club.

The latest development will be good news for Premier League giants Liverpool who will face Bayern Munich in the 2018/19 Champions League round of 16 ties.

Thomas Mueller suffered the consequence of his horror challenge on Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico which also made the referee to send him out in the encounter.

Source: Legit.ng