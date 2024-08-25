Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been woo to seek re-election under the Action Peoples Party (APP) platform in 2027

The Rivers state APP Chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, said the PDP has lost its relevance in the country

According to Wokekoro, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not an option for any politician who means well for Nigerians

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Action Peoples Party (APP) said it will persuade Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to seek re-election under its platform in 2027.

The state APP Chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a viable option for any politician who means well for Rivers state or Nigeria.

Wokekoro claimed that the PDP has lost its relevance

Wokekoro claimed that the PDP has lost its relevance in the scheme of things.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 24.

He said Governor Fubara is not a member of the party but they see him as a good material to fill the party governorship space.

Wokekoro added other well-meaning members of the State and National Houses of Assembly will also be persuaded to join the APP.

“However, a good party administrator goes out there looking for the best materials to fill in for elective positions. We are going to do that, not just me, but all of us are going to do that,” adding that “we are going to persuade our governor to, if possible during his re-election, APP should be his platform for that re-election.”

Wokekoro said the APP would make a statement with the October 5 Rivers local government elections.

He added that the party is determined to change the narrative in the PDP-controlled state.

