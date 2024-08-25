Rivers Crisis: Fresh Twist as APP Woos Fubara With 2027 Governorship Ticket, Gives Reason
- Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been woo to seek re-election under the Action Peoples Party (APP) platform in 2027
- The Rivers state APP Chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, said the PDP has lost its relevance in the country
- According to Wokekoro, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not an option for any politician who means well for Nigerians
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Action Peoples Party (APP) said it will persuade Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to seek re-election under its platform in 2027.
The state APP Chairman, Sunny Wokekoro, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a viable option for any politician who means well for Rivers state or Nigeria.
Wokekoro claimed that the PDP has lost its relevance in the scheme of things.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 24.
He said Governor Fubara is not a member of the party but they see him as a good material to fill the party governorship space.
Wokekoro added other well-meaning members of the State and National Houses of Assembly will also be persuaded to join the APP.
“However, a good party administrator goes out there looking for the best materials to fill in for elective positions. We are going to do that, not just me, but all of us are going to do that,” adding that “we are going to persuade our governor to, if possible during his re-election, APP should be his platform for that re-election.”
Wokekoro said the APP would make a statement with the October 5 Rivers local government elections.
He added that the party is determined to change the narrative in the PDP-controlled state.
Fubara Opens Up Amid Rumours of Dumping PDP
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that despite the rancour between PDP members in Rivers state, Fubara said he is 'an undiluted member' of the PDP
Fubara made the reaffirmation when a delegation of the board of trustees (BoTs) of the PDP, led by the chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, August 20.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Fubara criticised 'those carrying all sorts of rumours and propaganda'.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.