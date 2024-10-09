The APC candidate in the Rivers 2023 governorship election, Tonye Cole, has lamented the continuous political crisis in Rivers state

Cole further called on three former governors of the state to sit at a round table and set aside their differences for peace to reign

According to Cole, the four people who needed to meet were Peter Odili, Rotimi Amaechi, Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Tonye Cole, the 2023 Rivers State gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC), is calling for peace talks between former governors Peter Odili, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nyesom Wike and current governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He believes their deep-rooted internal conflicts are the source of the ongoing unrest in Rivers state, and their failure to sit together on the round table would continue to create violence in the oil-rich state.

Cole listed four people who who must sit together to solve Rivers crisis

Rivers LG election: Wike, Fubara's rift escalated

The statesman's comment comes amid the escalated tension between Governor Fubara's camp and his estranged godfather, Wike, following the outcome of the local government elections, which led to violence and the burning of council secretariats.

Cole, in an interview on Arise TV, expressed frustration with the culture of violence in Rivers politics, stating that without change, the state will continue to see violence and unrest.

He emphasized that Rivers State is always in the news for the wrong reasons despite being blessed with many positive attributes.

Cole expresses concerns over Wike, Fubara's rift

The APC chieftain's concerns echo his previous experiences with violence in Rivers State politics, which he believes must come to an end.

His statement reads in part:

"This is a local government election, full violence at play, and we’re expecting peace? No, it can’t happen. Rivers State, we will see this over and over again until the actors sit down and talk.”

Fubara questions Tinubu's comment on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara has voiced concerns over President Bola Tinubu's reference to him regarding the ongoing political crisis in the state.

The governor expressed concerns that everyone knew where the crisis in the state was coming from, and Tinubu should not have singled out his name.

Following Saturday's local government election in the state, there have been crises at some council secretariats in the state.

