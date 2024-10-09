Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, has raised the alarm over an alleged sinister plot to arrest and detain his key loyalists following the 2024 state local government election.

Fubara said this in a recent interview with Channels Television.

The battle for control of the soul of Rivers state deteriorated recently and shifted to the third tier of government.

Fubara stated that an intelligence report reaching him revealed that plans have been concluded to frame up his allies.

“There is a report I got that with what is happening, that some persons have been penciled down for arrest because they are close to me.

“I would not be surprised if tomorrow I hear they have been declared wanted. I can tell you, it’s as bad as that.”

Legit.ng reports that Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) are battling each other for the control of political structure in the state.

Wike was opposed the conduct of the local election and encouraged his supporters in the oil-rich state to boycott the exercise, citing a court order. However, the election was held nonetheless.

In the election, the lesser-known Action Peoples Party (APP), whose platform Fubara’s loyalists contested, won 22 chairmanship seats while Action Alliance (AA) claimed the remaining one seat.

