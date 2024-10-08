BREAKING: "Why There is Violence in Rivers", Wike Finally Opens Up

Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has publicly accused Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara of disregarding a court judgment, stating that such actions could lead to anarchy and violence. Wike expressed his concerns during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Today, emphasizing the importance of obeying court verdicts to maintain the rule of law.

According to Wike, Fubara's refusal to obey the court judgment is a worrying sign, especially considering the governor's own admission that the state is sliding into anarchy. Wike stressed that disobeying court judgments invites violence and lawlessness.

The controversy surrounds the recent local government elections in Rivers State, which were marked by violence and arson. Despite the PDP, APC, and police opting out of the exercise, Fubara insisted on holding the elections, resulting in the Action People's Party (APP) winning 22 chairmanship positions.

The situation escalated when some council secretariats were set ablaze, and new council officials were attacked. President Bola Tinubu has since intervened, ordering the police to secure the local government secretariats.

It's worth noting that not everyone agrees with Wike's stance. Some, like former appointee Tam-George, have urged Wike to focus on his new role as FCT Minister and allow Governor Fubara to do his job.

Source: Legit.ng