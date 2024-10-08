Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has made it clear that he has no regrets about working against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election. Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Wike defended his decision, stating that it was driven by his commitment to justice and fairness.

Wike emphasized that his actions were not anti-party, but rather a stand for what he believes in. "For presidential election, I said I am going to support equity, fairness, and justice," he explained. He also highlighted the distinction between his actions in the presidential election and his support for the PDP in governor and National Assembly elections.

It's worth noting that Wike's stance was part of a larger movement within the PDP. Alongside four other governors - Samuel Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) - Wike demanded that Senator Iyorchia Ayu step down as PDP national chairman as a condition for supporting Atiku Abubakar's presidential bid.

However, Atiku Abubakar ultimately lost the presidential election to Bola Tinubu, under whose government Wike now serves as FCT Minister. This development has sparked interesting dynamics within the political landscape, with some, like Governor Siminalayi Fubara, urging Wike to "let go" of his influence in Rivers State ¹.

Source: Legit.ng