Eromosele Ehigie Daniel, also known as Pikolo, has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo on his emergence as governor

Okpebholo defeated Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate, in a keenly contested governorship race held on September 19

The APC candidate will succeed Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, whose tenure ends on November 12

Senator Monday Okpebholo has received heartfelt congratulations following his recent election as the Governor of Edo State.

In a statement from Eromosele Ehigie Daniel, popularly known as Pikolo, the senator was praised for his leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to the progress of the state.

Daniel congratulates Monday Okpebholo for his victory Photo credit: edostate

Source: Getty Images

Daniel highlighted Okpebholo’s victory as a triumph for all Edolites, emphasizing its significance beyond political affiliations.

During the campaign, Pikolo initiated a viral campaign slogan known as "breaking news".

Daniel expressed confidence in Okpebholo's ability to lead the state towards unprecedented growth, peace, and happiness.

Pikolo statement reads:

"Your Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, I extend my warmest and most sincere congratulations on your well-deserved victory as the Governor of Edo State. Your emergence is a testament to your exceptional leadership qualities, unwavering dedication, and unrelenting passion for the progress of our beloved state.

"You are a shining example of selfless service, a beacon of hope, and a visionary leader who embodies the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability. Your victory is a victory for all Edolites, regardless of political affiliation, as it heralds a new era of prosperity, unity, and development.

"As someone who holds you in high esteem, I am proud to call you a father figure. Your leadership inspires me, and I am committed to supporting your administration wholeheartedly. I am confident that your administration will be enviable, and I pledge to contribute my quota to ensure its success.

"May your tenure be marked by unprecedented growth, peace, and happiness for all Edolites. May your vision for a better Edo State be realized, and may your legacy be etched in the annals of history as a transformative leader.

"Once again, congratulations, Your Excellency. May God bless you, guide you, and grant you the wisdom to lead our state to greatness".

Obaseki defeated at his LGA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obaseki and the PDP lost the Oredo local government to the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo

According to the results announced by INEC on Sunday, September 22, Okpebholo defeated the governor and the ruling party at his local government with 5,842 votes

Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came third in the race at the Oredo local government governorship election results in Edo.

Source: Legit.ng