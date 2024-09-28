Edo state governor-elect Monday Okpebholo has been projected to have nothing in stock for the people of the state

Okpebholo, the candidate for the APC in just concluded Edo state governorship election, made several gaffes during his campaigns, including promising the people insecurity

However, Eniola Daniel, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, referred to the statement and expressed optimism it won't turn out to be reality, citing a similar case in one of President Bola Tinubu's campaign comments

A political analyst, Eniola Daniel, has predicted the administration of the Edo state governor-election, Monday Okpebholo, stating that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the just concluded Edo state governorship election did not promise the people anything.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Daniel shaded the governor-elect over his gaffe, mentioning that his administration would provide insecurity to the people.

On Thursday, September 5, at one of his campaigns in Ovia North local government area of Edo state, Okpebholo said, “We’re going to provide you with insecurity.” His statement went viral and became a debate on social media.

Edo election: Analyst reacts to Okpebholo's gaffe

However, Daniel, in his expectation from the governor-elect, said Okpebholo did not promise the people anything. Thus, he was not expecting anything from his administration. He hoped that Okpebholo's gaffe would not turn out to be true.

See his statement here:

"As I always say when it comes to Nigeria in the last nine years, "Blessed are those who are not hopeful because they will not be disappointed." So, with that, I am not expecting anything because Senator Monday has not really given anyone any reason to expect anything from him. Did he promise the people during the campaign? Oh, he promised them insecurity but I pray that the promise will not be fulfilled because Nigeria has wasted so much on insecurity, many lives have been lost to it.

"I was discussing this with a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the election, and he projected Senator Monday to come third. This shows that members of his party do not believe that Edo State people will vote for him.

"So, it’s like expecting Senator Bola Tinubu to turn the country around as President. He never made a serious promise to Nigerians, but today, he’s the president of the country, and everyone can see where we are today, that he’s keeping to his promises of "I didn’t promise you anything."

"I don’t think a serious country wants to have someone like Senator Monday as a governor of a critical state like Edo."

Ighodalo rejects Okpebholo's call for unity government

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP governorship candidate in Edo, Asue Ighodalo, has said he is not ready to heed the calls for a unity government from his APC counterpart and election winner, Monday Okpebholo.

Okpebholo, the governor-elect, had made the call soon after he was declared the winner of the election, but Ighodalo claimed he was rigged out of the election.

Ighodalo then expressed confidence in regaining his stole mandate at the governorship election tribunal while noting that he was only hearing the Okpebholo speak for the first time.

