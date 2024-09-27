President Bola Tinubu has called on Edo State Governor-elect Monday Okpebholo to focus on the state's development

Tinubu praised the partnership between Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, highlighting their transition from political rivals to teammates

Tinubu lauded INEC and security agencies for ensuring peaceful elections in Edo State, celebrating the absence of violence as a victory for democracy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has called on the Edo State Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, to prioritize the development of the state.

The President while assuring him of the full backing of the federal government and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

President Tinubu sends a key message to Edo governor-elect, Okpebholo Photo credit: @offcialABAT/@OkpebholoUpdate

Source: Twitter

Tinubu to Okpebholo: Work With Progressive Governors

Speaking at a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, where the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presented Mr. Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, with their certificates of return, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of aligning with the APC's leadership to deliver good governance, Premium Times reported.

Tinubu highlighted the collaborative spirit within the APC, stating:

“Governor-elect, you can now face the task of development. We are here to work with you. You have seen the progressive governors of APC.

"They are truly progressive. Work with them. Learn the ropes, and I believe you are up to the task.”

He also underscored the difficulties of governing in emerging democracies like Nigeria, drawing comparisons to established democracies:

“You have earned the victory. Democracy is difficult, particularly in emerging democracies and economies like ours.

If you hear complaints from places like America, you know how difficult it is to navigate democracy. But it remains the best form of government.”

The President lauded the partnership between the governor-elect and his deputy, highlighting how their journey from political rivals to teammates symbolizes good governance, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“You started as rivals and ended as partners. You are a symbol of good understanding in politics; the man at our party’s helm has been through it before.”

Tinubu hails Oshiomhole

Tinubu acknowledged the efforts of former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, and other APC leaders in ensuring the party’s success in the Edo election:

“I saw Adams Oshiomhole radiating in joy. Sincerely, the governors showed up in Edo, they impressed me. They defended the party. They worked hard for the party.”

Tinubu commends peaceful elections, praises security agencies

Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their role in ensuring peaceful and organized elections.

He highlighted the absence of violence as a key victory for democracy in Edo State.

He said:

“I must thank the security agencies. There was no bloodshed, no riot, people voted and went back to their houses in peace, and the fears dissipated instantly."

Tinubu: Why Okpebholo must ignore 'noisemakers'

Addressing the criticisms and opposition surrounding the election, Tinubu urged the party’s leadership and supporters to remain focused on their objectives.

Tinubu asserted:

“Never mind the noise makers. I do a lot of statistical sampling and results. When you hear politicians saying ‘all politics is local,’ you must respect that notion."

Edo guber: "Address all concerns," UK sends message to INEC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the British High Commission has released an official statement on the recently concluded 2024 Edo State governorship election, commending the peaceful conduct of the exercise and urging continued calm as the electoral process proceeds.

The election, held on Saturday, 21 September 2024, saw a significant turnout of voters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng