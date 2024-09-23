Senator Monday Okpebholo has opened up on his plans for the good people of Edo state after emerging victorious in the Saturday, September 21 governorship election

In a speech delivered after his victory, Okpebholo, the Edo state governor-elect, shared his vision and promised to build on the legacy of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole

Legit.ng reported that Okpebholo secured 291,667 votes to defeat his major contenders in the race

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The governor-elect of Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has promised to take the South-South state to an enviable height when he finally assumes office.

Edo Governor-Elect Okpebholo vows to build on Oshiomhole's legacy. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Monday Okpebholo

Source: Facebook

APC's Okpebholo speaks after victory

Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, the winner of the Edo governorship election.

The APC candidate secured 291,667 votes, defeating Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who garnered 247,274 votes. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party finished a distant third with 22,763 votes.

Addressing reporters after his victory, Okpebholo appreciated the people of the state for choosing the right person to govern them for the next four years.

He also vowed to continue from where the former governor Adams Oshiomhole stopped and would replicate what Senate President Godswill Akpabio did in Akwa Ibom state, The Punch reported.

Okpebholo said:

“I am very happy, and I thank the Edo people for choosing the right person to do the job. Look, the new Edo is rising. I am here to develop Edo. I want to transform Edo the way it should be.

“I want to tell you that I am starting from where Adams Oshiomhole stopped. I also want to let you also know that I would like to imitate what Akpabio has done in Akwa Ibom State. Edo has received a new transformation. By the grace of God, Edo is back again.”

Okpebholo visits Oba of Benin Oba after victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor-Elect Okpebholo and deputy Hon. Dennis Idahosa visited the Oba of Benin following a contentious election.

The September 21, 2024, governorship election was marked by fierce rivalries between the APC and PDP, leading to heightened tensions.

In his victory address, Okpebholo emphasized his commitment to development and unity in Edo state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng