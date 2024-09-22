Governor Godwin Obaseki and the PDP have lost the Oredo local government to the APC and its candidate, Monday Okpebholo

According to the results announced by INEC on Sunday, September 22, Okpebholo defeated the governor and the ruling party at his local government with 5,842 votes

Labour Party's Olumide Akpata came third in the race at the Oredo local government governorship election results in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been defeated at his Oredo local government area of Edo state, according to the results reeled out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the collation centre in Benin.

According to the result, the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 30,780 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling and Governor Obaseki's party, got 24,938 votes from the local government. The Labour Party came in third with 5,389.

Governor Obaseki loses his LG to APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

How many people voted at Obaseki's LG

The results announced by INEC and monitored by Legit.ng show that the total number of votes from the local government is 64,042. The valid votes were 62,703, and the rejected votes were 1,339.

Recall that Governor Obaseki earlier in the day stormed the office of the electoral commission over an alleged plot to manipulate the election in favour of the APC and Okpebholo.

The Edo governorship election has been considered a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Labour Party Olumide Akpata at the centre stage.

PDP distances self from peace accord

While all the parties signed the peace accord, a political ritual during an election in Nigeria, the PDP and its candidate declined to sign the peace accord, alleging that some of its members were being arrested unjustly.

However, the failure of the PDP and Ighodalo to sign the peace accord has raised some tension in the state, with some residents saying they would not come out to vote on that day.

Moment Obaseki was booed out of INEC office

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Obaseki has been seen being booed out of the INEC office in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The governor was said to have stormed the electoral office following intel that the APC was working to manipulate the Edo governorship election results currently being collated.

DIG Frank Mbah had persuaded the governor to leave the premises, but his refusal led to the police and military giving him an order because he was not supposed to be there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng