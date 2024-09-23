Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared the winner of the Edo state governorship election 2024

Across the three senatorial districts of Edo, Okpebholo polled 291, 667 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second with 247,274 votes

Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer for Edo, announced the results and declared Okpebholo as the winner at 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, September 22

Benin City, Edo state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday night, September 22, 2024, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Edo state governorship election.

Senator Monday Okpebholo was announced as the governor-elect of Edo state's poll held across 18 local government areas (LGAs).

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his main rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 247,274 votes.

The APC won in 11 LGAs while the PDP scooped seven.

Despite losing, the PDP triumphed in two out of the three senatorial districts in Edo state.

Legit.ng highlights how the results panned out by senatorial district.

Check out the figures below:

Edo North (6 LGAs)

APC - 130, 684

PDP - 76,959

LP - 5,987

Edo Central (5 LGAs)

PDP - 54,813

APC - 48,895

LP - 1,546

Edo South (7 LGAs)

PDP - 115,502

APC - 112,088

LP - 15,230

Meanwhile, the PDP kicked against the result of the 2024 governorship election in Edo state, which ushered in the APC candidate, Okpebholo, as the new governor.

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, who is the chairman of the Edo state governorship election national campaign council, on Sunday, September 22, criticised INEC.

In the same vein, Nigerians on social media expressed their reactions.

Obaseki reacts as PDP loses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obaseki appealed to residents to remain calm after INEC announced Okpebholo as the winner of the state's 2024 governorship election.

Obaseki insisted that the election was marred with disregard for processes and the rule of law.

