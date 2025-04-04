American rapper Eminem has joined the list of celebrities in the music industry who are now grandfathers

The veteran rapper's daughter, Hailie Jade, shared the exciting news online alongside a picture of her newborn

Eminem's daughter's social media post, which has since gone viral, has seen netizens congratulating the rapper

It is a moment of celebration for Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popularly known as Eminem, as he becomes the latest grandfather in the entertainment industry.

On Friday, April 4, Hailie Jade Scott, the daughter of the American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, announced the birth of her first child, sparking excitement among fans and supporters.

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade names her son after rapper. Credit: gettyimages/hailiejade

Source: Instagram

Hailie, who disclosed she had welcomed a baby boy, also unveiled his name as Elliot Marshall McClintock.

It, however, turned out that Eminem's grandchild was initially born on March 14.

Her social media post was accompanied by an adorable photo of the newborn lying in a hospital bassinet, with a sign that read: ‘Elliot Marshall McClintock 03.14.25’.

Eminem, in the music video for his song, Temporary, released in October 2024, announced Hailie’s pregnancy, stirring reactions.

Jade, 29, is the daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

See Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott's post as she announces the birth of her baby boy below:

Eminem, also known as Slim Shady, is famous for hit songs like Mockingbird, The Real Slim Shady and Rap God. He is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential rappers of all time.

Eminem's daughter announces birth of her baby boy. Credit: gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Congratulatory messages pour in for Eminem

Legit.ng captured some of the congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers as they celebrated with Eminem. Read the comments below:

bakerfan666 wrote:

"Congratulations to hailey her husband and of course the legend him self marshal mathers."

Itzzy0boii said:

"That kid is gonna be the coolest kid in school he’ll be able to say Eminem is my grandfather."

NFcommunityNF wrote:

"So happy for him! But man do I feel old now."

Jayintee_ said:

"That baby whole name is a bar McClintock = MC Clint Ock Elliott Marshall = Em Marshall McClintock = M&M = Eminem."

zozemorita commented:

"Eminem became a grandpa. Hope he’s doesn’t show his face to his grandchild."

PrettifulBarbz said:

"Awww the baby looks just like him I knows he’s so excited to be a granda Congrats Em."

walden reacted:

"Good for Eminem and his family. I bet he is a great grandfather.."

Mcbrewhouse001 wrote:

"Little m&m, stepping out of the crib with mom's milk 🥛 on his chin. Gramps in a roast battle with great grandma throwing up old gin. The news saying that he looks like him."

m0ssy_158 said:

"Congratulations on the birth of your grandson, a real grandfather."

Eminem's mum passes away at 69

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eminem's mother, Debbie Nelson, died at the age of 69.

Eminem's representative confirmed the sad news. According to sources, Nelson died as a result of lung cancer complications.

Nelson's poor relationship with Eminem was mentioned in multiple songs in his early work.

