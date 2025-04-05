More details have continued to unfold as Lizzy Anjorin released more details regarding her online drama with Gospel singer Tope Alabi

The actress, in a new video, stated that the sum of N4 million was paid to the singer who refused to perform at her surprise event

As more details unfolded, fans continued to share their take on the issue, prompting many to begin assuming that there might be more to this

The drama between Tope Alabi and Lizzy Anjorin has taken a heated turn as more details are being exposed by the actress.

It is now common knowledge that Tope Alabi was invited to surprise Lizzy at the opening of her shopping mall. On getting there and realizing the event was for Lizzy Anjorin, the singer refused to alight from the bus and asked the driver to turn around.

Lizzy Anjorin continues to rant over Tope Alabi's refusal to perform at her event. Credit: @_tope_alabi, @lizzyanjorin_original

Source: Instagram

A new video has now surfaced online where Lizzy Anjorin posted a proof of payment of N4 million to the gospel singer.

She stated that Tope Alabi came forward with claims that she was only paid N2.5 million, but transaction receipt says otherwise.

As at the time of this report, Tope Alabi is yet to confirm or refute the accusations.

Lizzy said in her video;

‘Aunty Tope, my fans paid you N4million and I have the evidence with me. Even if you were paid 500k, were you not an actress? In acting we were taught that if you are to kiss your enemy on a movie set, you must do it. You are a brand that your husband built with an empty stomach but I will not ruin everything because of what you did to me yesterday."

"When you had issues with Prophet Ajanaku and the world rejected you, I stood by you. I play your music at times not because I need it but because I want to support you. No matter how terrible you think I am, I am not as bad as Prophet Ajanaku."

"I am happy you also saw the goodness of God in my life when you were outside my place yesterday. You called me your sister, no matter how much they paid you, you should not have reacted that way. You are not as pure as me, I have impacted and empowered people more than you. I have added more value to the society than you. If you judge me, you are not God."

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Lizzy's post about Tope Alabi

Read some reactions below:

@thepearlsevents_decor said:

"But lets call a spade a spade, no matter what lizzy has done she has not killed anyone."

@omosexy1415 said:

"If no be àṣejù, your fans no see baba Mohbad to surprise you."

@smitholawale120 said:

"In your dreams.......The impact of Evang Tope Alabi is from generation to generations.. Know this & have your peace."

@kids_nthings said:

"Thank God say man no be God oooo... I am not lizzys fan but Tope Alabi no try make we talk true, that performance yesterday might be lizzys encounter."

Fans react as Lizzy Anjorin blasts Tope Alabi. Credit: @_tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

@folab__ said:

"And you had to bring up Ajanaku issue to set her up for drags. You really need peace."

@smartoloriejummie said:

"349 more live sessions to go.. we go hear am o. haa God who did we offend."

@yetundetide said:

"Aunty Iyabo don give Lizzy work, so she will not have time for her daughter’s wedding😂🤣Oh my Lizzy😢 What have you made people turned you into?🥹."

@its_ladymimi said:

"That receipt was edited."

@temmy.sho said:

"Abeg, make this drama end before 17th Yeyemosho, we get wedding to attend."

@gistzone2022 said:

"You should check yourself to find why people are avoiding you madam."

Actress Lizzy Anjorin brags about her husband's wealth

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin made headlines over her husband, Lateef Lawal, after her video went viral.

In the trending clip, the movie star was heard bragging about how her man is the richest celebrity husband around.

Lizzy’s video raised a series of interesting reactions from social media users after her post made the rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng