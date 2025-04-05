Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has denied having knowledge of the initiative promising to help Nigerians with N5 million to N10 million funds

The former president made a denial of the online post, adding that it was fake news and urged Nigerians to desist from believing in such a scheme

The initiative had claimed that the former president and his foundation are out to help Nigerian youths and upcoming entrepreneurs with financial support

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied the report that his foundation, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, has started sharing between N5 million to N10 million to Nigerians under the scheme of "Empowering Nigerian Youth Enhancing Economic Growth".

In an online message allegedly signed by ex-President Jonathan, the fake organisation said that the scheme was launched by GEJ Foundation on March 25, 2025, to support upcoming entrepreneurs and Nigerian youths in general.

Jonathan distances himself from the initiative, promising to support Nigerian youths and entrepreneurs with N5 million to N10 million Photo Credit: @GEJonathan

Source: Getty Images

Fake online initiative in Jonathan's name

The online message further explained that the initiative was established to provide “financial assistance to individuals with innovative business ideas, enable them to turn their visions into reality”.

It noted that beneficiaries of the initiative would get between N5 million and N10 million in financial support for their business. They then called on interested individuals to put in their applications for the initiative.

However, the former president and the GEJ Foundation distanced themselves from the initiative, saying they have nothing to do with it.

GEJ Foundation on fake initiative

The former president's tweet reads:

"Disclaimer on Misleading Information Regarding Empowerment Initiative @GEJFoundation is aware of a misleading message being circulated about the proposed launch of a youth empowerment initiative tagged: "Empowering Nigerian Youth Enhancing Economic Growth", which promises to offer financial support to individuals.

"We urge the public to disregard the message as the information is false and misleading , targeted to defraud people."

See Jonathan's tweet here:

The former president recently criticised President Bola Tinubu's suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officers in the Rivers State House of Assembly, saying the development was a dent on the image of Nigeria.

Jonathan criticised Tinubu's state of emergency

The former president, who spoke as the chairman at the Haske Satumari Foundation Colloquium in Abuja on Saturday, March 22, expressed his disappointment over the removal of the elected.

Jonathan's comment came days after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers and subsequently announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and all the elected lawmakers in the state House of Assembly for an initial six months.

Tinubu explained that the decision was to restore peace and stability in the oil-rich state as it has been experiencing political turmoil because of the rift between the state governor and the lawmakers.

