Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali is set to leave Chippa United as the club seeks to replace him with a player from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL)

The 28-year-old was Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast

The former Enyimba player has attracted interest from top clubs in South Africa and Saudi Arabia over the past 12 months

Chippa United are reportedly looking for a replacement for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali at the end of the season.

The AFCON silver medallist made four appearances for Nigeria during their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, showcasing his skill and experience.

However, the Nigerian international has yet to receive any offers from clubs outside the South African Premiership.

Chippa United are currently shopping for Stanley Nwabali's replacement in the PSL. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Obassa to replace Nwabali?

Chippa United are reportedly eyeing Remo Stars’ Serge Obassa as a potential replacement for Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

According to Soccerng, the South African club is keen to secure a talented shot-stopper like Nwabali.

Following his impressive performances with the national team, Nwabali has attracted offers from top clubs in the PSL and Saudi Arabian league per Daily Trust.

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were on the verge of signing him, but negotiations were halted due to a failure to reach an agreement with Chippa United per Daily Post.

Chilli boys are reportedly making efforts to sign Remo Stars' first-choice goalkeeper Serge Obassa at the end of the season per Benin Football.

Obassa, who displaced Kayode Bankole, has been in fine form, making 23 appearances in the NPFL and keeping 12 clean sheets.

Chippa United are considering signing Remo Stars’ Serge Obassa as Stanley Nwabali's replacement. Photo by: Issouf SANOGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Aiyenugba says Nwabali is bigger than Chippa United

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Dele Aiyenugba believes that Stanley Nwabali, the current national team goalkeeper, has outgrown his role at Chippa United.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Aiyenugba shared his thoughts on Nwabali’s potential, highlighting his outstanding performance at the 2023 AFCON as a key factor in his rising profile. He said:

"After his heroic performance at the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, I expected European clubs to picked him up from Chippa United, but the club stood firm.

“Nwabali is a fantastic goalkeeper, and I truly believe his future is very bright. He has a strong chance of securing his spot in Eric Chelle’s team.

“His performances in last month’s World Cup qualifiers were top-notch, despite conceding the goal against Zimbabwe in Uyo. I know for sure that we will have more Nigerian players in Europe.

Chelle eyes ex-Arsenal goalkeeper

Legit.ng earlier reported Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has reportedly set sights on a former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo to provide competition for Stanley Nwabali amid a stall in the pursuit of Noah Atubolu.

Okonkwo, who currently plays for AFC Wrexham, came through the Arsenal academy and moved to the League One Club after a successful loan spell in 2023.

He has been in fine form this season for Wrexham as they hope to make it three consecutive promotions since celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElheny bought the club in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng