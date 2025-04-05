Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has continued his excellent form, providing two assists in Middlesbrough's 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers

The win has lifted Boro to fifth place in the table, boosting their hopes for a Championship playoff spot

The 28-year-old was excluded from coach Eric Chelle's 23-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers in March

Kelechi Iheanacho is maintaining his strong form, providing two assists in Middlesbrough's 2-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the EFL on Friday.

The Super Eagles forward joined Middlesbrough on loan in February after struggling to make an impact at Sevilla.

The former Leicester City player is at the forefront of Boro’s push to secure promotion to the English Premier League next season.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho provided two assists for Middlesbrough as they beat Blackburn 2-0 on Friday. Photo by: Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Iheanacho inspires ‘Boro’ to victory

Out-of-favour Super Eagles player Kelechi Iheanacho played a vital role in Middlesbrough’s 2-0 win over Blackburn at Ewood Park on Friday

According to Soccer.ng, the 28-year-old made his second consecutive start under coach Michael Carrick.

The visitors took the lead in the second minute through Tommy Conway, flicking Kelechi Iheanacho's pass over Joe Rankin-Costello before finishing past Aynsley Pears per OutlookIndia.

The second goal came in the ninth minute as Iheanacho set up Samuel Iling-Junior up on the edge of the box, with his deflected strike wrong-footing the Blackburn keeper per BBC.

Rovers' goalkeeper denied the Nigeria international his second goal for Boro in the 15th minute. Iheanacho played 85 minutes before being replaced by Daniel Barlaser.

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in three goals for Middlesbrough in the last two matches. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Can Iheanacho carry his form to Super Eagles?

Ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers last month, Kelechi Iheanacho struggled to make an impact at Sevilla before joining Middlesbrough following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City.

Despite his challenges, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle included the forward in his 39-man provisional squad, sparking discussions among football fans.

However, Iheanacho was ultimately dropped from the final squad, leading him to focus on personal training in London.

Since then, Iheanacho has been in fine form, contributing to three goals in Middlesbrough’s last two matches and playing a key role in their push for a Championship playoff spot, with hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League per Transfermarkt.

Lawal agrees with Eguavoen's praise for Iheanacho's talents

Nigerian journalist Olayiwola Lawal has backed former international Austin Eguavoen's observations about Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho, asserting that the ex-coach's assessment was spot on.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Lawal emphasized that only a technically adept coach can recognise the hidden qualities of a world-class player. He said:

“I’m truly impressed by Kelechi Iheanacho’s performances over the past week. He scored in Middlesbrough's win against Oxford United and provided two assists in the match against Blackburn. His work rate has improved dramatically under Michael Carrick.

“I have to acknowledge the insight of Austin Eguavoen, the Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation. He had correctly advised coach Eric Chelle that the team needed Iheanacho’s experience, but unfortunately, he was accused of attempting to influence the 23-man squad.

“The experience of Iheanacho and other senior players would have been crucial for the Super Eagles in their World Cup qualifiers, as they are already familiar with the African football landscape."

Eguavoen backs Chelle to include Iheanacho

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Technical Director of Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen, has praised Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle for his decision to include Kelechi Iheanacho of Middlesbrough in the 39-man provisional list.

Despite Iheanacho’s current form, the former defender believes the player still can turn big games around.

The 59-year-old stated that the former FIFA U17 Golden Ball winner possesses the quality to be considered for such an extensive selection.

