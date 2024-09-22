The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been declared as the winner of the Edo state governorship election

Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, the returning officer (RO) and vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology (FUTMinna) announced Okpebholo as the winner

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Okpebholo's victory over the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Asue Ighodalo

Benin City, Edo state - Reactions have continued to trail the announcement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaring Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Edo state governorship election.

Okpebholo polled 291, 267 to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 247, 374 while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) scored 22, 761.

The APC candidate, who is also the serving senator, representing Edo Central in the national assembly was declared the winner after the collation of results of the 18 local government areas of the state.

Nigerians react as APC's Okpebholo wins Edo election

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on the victory of APC's Okpebholo in Edo governorship election.

These reactions were gotten from @channelstv

@elvisodese51

Landslide victory

Morel Lesson: Social Media doesn’t win you election, social media will only give you publicity good enough to be known as a contestant, surely not enough to win you an election

Congratulations to Okpebholor

@AyindeJamiu10

Congratulations to you sir @SenOkpebholo

May Almighty be with you on this new journey

You’re the peoples choice

@OloruntoGabrel

🤣🤣🤣🤣 what a lie when Rufai Don conducted the election for Akpata.

Let's meet in court. 😁

@invinciblepill

LOL

You can see yourself how messed the country is.

You can hardly say you're a Nigerian outside Nigeria because of these rogues .

Someone called Nigeria a zoo and you people were insulting him, now tell me the difference between what happens in the zoo and Nigeria

@waltfic

So less than a million votes decides the fate of millions of Edo residents

@CandallR

This country will not move forward until INEC stops writing results for their pay Masters

@aminuAbdl

Nigerians will never outgrown vote selling.

Obaseki reacts as APC as wins Edo election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state appealed to residents to remain calm after INEC announced APC's Okpebholo as the winner of the state's 2024 governorship election.

Obaseki, whose preferred candidate Ighodalo, lost, insisted that the election was marred with disregard for processes and the rule of law. He hinted that his party, the PDP, might seek legal redress.

