The Edo state governorship election results were being reeled out on the IREV portal, and there was jubilation in the situation room of the APC

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his counterpart in Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, were seen celebrating something like winning the election

Ajibola Bashiru, the APC national secretary, shared the video of the moment on social media while INEC was still uploading the result on IREV

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun of Lagos and Ogun states were spotted singing victory songs at the All Progressives Congress (APC) situation room early Sunday morning.

A video posted by APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru on X showed party members in a celebratory mood, singing "For all He has done for us, we are grateful, oh Lord" and ending with "Hip! Hip! Hurray!" while raising their fists.

APC situation room in jubilation as Edo governorship election results emerge Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

This development came ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) scheduled 11 a.m. announcement that collation results from various local government areas would commence. However, it's unclear if the APC had obtained results from all 18 local government areas.

Tension in Edo over election result

Tensions were already high due to Governor Godwin Obaseki's early morning visit to the INEC office in Benin City, which postponed the final collation to 11 a.m. Reports also emerged of disruptions in collating results from Oredo and Ikpoba/Okha local government areas after INEC officials and election observers were teargassed.

The PDP candidate, Asue Ighodalo, expressed concerns over the relocation of collation centres to Benin City, accusing INEC and the police of complicity in allegedly subverting the election and the will of the Edo state people. Election observer group Yiaga Africa noted that collating local government results at the state headquarters violates established procedures.

The election, with 17 candidates on the ballot, is largely a three-way contest between Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo (APC). Over 2 million voters are expected to have cast their votes to decide Governor Obaseki's successor.

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng