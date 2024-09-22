The candidate of the APC Senator Monday Okpebholo has secured a major victory in Etsako West LGA

Etsako West LGA is the stronghold of Senator Adam Oshiomhole and reinstated Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu

Okpebholo secured 32,107 votes while his main rival, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, garnered 17,483 votes in Etsako West LGA

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has won in Etsako West local government area (LGA), where former Governor Adam Oshiomhole and reinstated Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu hail from.

Senator Oshiomhole and Edo deputy governor Shaibu deliver LGA for APC. Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu

Source: Facebook

Okpebholo polled 32,107 to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Asue Ighodalo, who got 17,483.

Shaibu rejoined the APC in the buildup to the election after a long battle between him and his boss, Governor Godwin Obaseki, who anointed Ighodalo as his preferred successor.

Edo guber: PDP rejects Etsako West LGA results

Meanwhile, the ruling party in Edo state, the PDP, has rejected the results from Etsako West LGA. Osaigbovo Iyoha, the party’s agent for the election, alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated the results in favour of the APC.

“When you look at the figure declared, it is just manufacturing of results,” Iyoha asserted, claiming that the collation process was abruptly halted, allowing for potential manipulation.

“The result is not a true reflection of what happened in Etsako West; we rejected the result,” he added.

Read more about Edo election here:

Edo guber: APC wins Esan West LGA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the APC has won the Esan West local government area in the Saturday, September 21 Edo state governorship election.

This is according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announcement of Sunday, September 22.

The APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo polled 12,952 votes to defeat Asue Ighodalo of the PDP who scored 11,004 votes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng