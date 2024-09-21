Edo State Governorship Election Results 2024: Live Updates from INEC
Benin City, Edo state - The Edo State Governorship Election 2024, held on Saturday, September 21, has attracted significant attention as key candidates Monday Okpebholo (APC), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), vie for the governorship seat.
With voting, sorting and counting now concluded at the polling units, wards levels, the official collation of results from the 18 local government areas (LGAs) is set to begin at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state collation centre.
Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates and real-time coverage of the Edo election results as they unfold.
Edo election results update: INEC Collation Centre ready
The INEC Collation Centre in Benin, Edo state, has been set up. Journalists and election observers are waiting for the electoral umpire to start the official results announcement process.
