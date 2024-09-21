Benin City, Edo state - The Edo State Governorship Election 2024, held on Saturday, September 21, has attracted significant attention as key candidates Monday Okpebholo (APC), Asue Ighodalo (PDP), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party), vie for the governorship seat.

With voting, sorting and counting now concluded at the polling units, wards levels, the official collation of results from the 18 local government areas (LGAs) is set to begin at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)'s state collation centre.

The INEC Collation Centre in the Edo state capital, Benin, has been set up.

Stay tuned for Legit.ng's live updates and real-time coverage of the Edo election results as they unfold.