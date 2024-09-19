A 'prophet', Chinonso Emmanuel, has said the PDP will retain power in Edo state, dashing the hope of APC's Monday Okpebholo

Emmanuel while commenting on the coming 2024 Edo state governorship election, said he saw a slim defeat for the APC

The cleric stated that PDP's Asue Ighodalo will be sworn in as the governor of Edo state later in 2024

Benin City, Edo state - Prophet Chinonso Emmanuel has tipped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for victory in the Edo state governorship election 2024.

Legit.ng reports that the election in Edo has been slated for Saturday, September 21, with Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo (All Progressives Congress, APC), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party, LP) the top candidates.

Prophet Chinonso Emmaneul's prediction comes amid preparations for the Edo state governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

2024 prophecy on next Edo governor

In the build-up to the 2020 Edo governorship election, Prophet Emmanuel, in 2019, declared that he saw the “oil of continuity on Godwin Obaseki’s head". At the time, Obaseki, the incumbent Edo governor, was seeking reelection to complete his constitutionally-allowed eight-year tenure.

Speaking in a video posted on his known Facebook page, Prophet Emmanuel dashed the hope of the APC and LP concerning the forthcoming poll.

The cleric stated that Governor Obaseki would "transfer the oil that remains" to Ighodalo.

He said:

"Now, I want to announce who Obaseki would hand over to.

"I saw a revelation in the spirit. And as The Lord opened my eyes, I saw the three major parties, which is APC, PDP and Labour. As these appear before me, I saw a flag representing the three parties. The first that appeared number one was that of the PDP. The second one was that of the APC, and the third one was that of the Labour. That is how the (final) result will appear."

Meanwhile, the cleric said he saw "a little challenge".

He said:

"The challenge I saw was that the margin between the PDP and the APC was tight, meaning Ighodalo is going to pray so that no space shall be given, because the bride (referring to Ighodalo) had been clothed already.

"I saw it loud and clear that he was sworn in as the next governor of Edo state.

Watch Prophet Emmanuel's video below:

Edo: Prophet Boma predicts win for PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Abel Boma said Ighodalo will emerge as the winner of the upcoming election in Edo state.

Speaking in a video posted on his YouTube page, Prophet Boma dashed the hope of the APC.

