At least three alleged electoral offenders have already landed in the custody of the EFCC during the Edo governorship election 2024

Operatives of the EFCC were deployed to all local government areas in Edo state to tackle voters' inducement in the September 21 poll

In a video seen by Legit.ng, EFCC officials arrested some persons believed to be vote buyers in Edo

Benin City, Edo state - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Saturday morning, September 21, arrested about three suspected vote-buyers in the off-cycle governorship election in Edo state.

Legit.ng reports that the arrest, in Egor council area, comes after the anti-graft agency vowed to clamp down on vote-buying and related crimes in the Edo election.

EFCC arrests suspected vote buyers in Egor council area

Edo election update: EFCC arrests alleged vote buyers

A video showing the arrests is trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng reports that vote buying is not fundamentally new to Nigeria's electoral politics, but the EFCC has always fumed against it.

Earlier in 2024, Ola Olukoyede, the EFCC chairman, warned against vote buying and selling in Edo state.

Olukoyede stated that violators would be arrested, stressing that "ignorance is not an excuse in law".

Edo election: Voting starts

Meanwhile, the September 21 governorship election in Edo state took off early in Edo Central senatorial district.

Accreditation and voting had already commenced simultaneously at Ward II, Units 2, and 3, located inside Egware Primary School, Ujiogba, Esan West local government area.

One of the electorate who gave his name simply as Stephen, disclosed that INEC officials commenced the process as early as 8.30 am.

Stephen who commended the electoral umpire, described the process as well-organised.

