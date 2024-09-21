The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared 17 parties for the Edo governorship election 2024

The three major political parties: the APC, PDP, and the Labour Party (LP), are widely considered the favourites to win the election

Stakeholders have expressed worries that politicians could deploy violence and intimidation to suppress voters in specific polling units

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Peter Uwadiae, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson in Edo, has expressed his party's readiness for the 2024 governorship election in the state, although his party are worried.

Legit.ng reports that as residents of Edo go to the polls today, Saturday, September 21, there is tension in the polity amid fears of violence breaking out.

The off-cycle election has 17 candidates vying for the exalted seat at the Dennis Osadebay House in Benin City, Edo state. Photo credits: @Aighodalo, @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Speaking to The Punch, Uwadiae levelled allegations of violent rigging plots against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said:

“Our campaign shows our readiness. We have done that which the law allows us to do and our campaign was issue-based. As a party, I can confirm that we are ready.

"Our fear is that one of the persons who killed the police officer at the Benin Airport is roaming freely and we hear he is in Edo Central mobilising for trouble and distorting the election.”

In the same vein, while expressing readiness for the election, Pedro Obaseki, the deputy director-general of media for the PDP campaign, voiced concerns that thugs could hijack the process.

He stated:

“It has come to light that this is part of a larger strategy to compromise these materials in Oredo LGA.”

Read more on Edo election 2024:

Edo election: Accord Party vows to win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, expressed optimism that the party will win.

Mgbudem urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for his party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng