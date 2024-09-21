Edo Governorship Election 2024: APC, PDP Share Concerns as Fear of Violence Heightens
- The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) cleared 17 parties for the Edo governorship election 2024
- The three major political parties: the APC, PDP, and the Labour Party (LP), are widely considered the favourites to win the election
- Stakeholders have expressed worries that politicians could deploy violence and intimidation to suppress voters in specific polling units
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
Benin City, Edo state - Peter Uwadiae, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesperson in Edo, has expressed his party's readiness for the 2024 governorship election in the state, although his party are worried.
Legit.ng reports that as residents of Edo go to the polls today, Saturday, September 21, there is tension in the polity amid fears of violence breaking out.
“It is important for everybody”: Police send message to Edo residents ahead of governorship election
Speaking to The Punch, Uwadiae levelled allegations of violent rigging plots against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
He said:
“Our campaign shows our readiness. We have done that which the law allows us to do and our campaign was issue-based. As a party, I can confirm that we are ready.
"Our fear is that one of the persons who killed the police officer at the Benin Airport is roaming freely and we hear he is in Edo Central mobilising for trouble and distorting the election.”
In the same vein, while expressing readiness for the election, Pedro Obaseki, the deputy director-general of media for the PDP campaign, voiced concerns that thugs could hijack the process.
He stated:
“It has come to light that this is part of a larger strategy to compromise these materials in Oredo LGA.”
Read more on Edo election 2024:
- Edo governorship election 2024: Nigerian prophet shares prediction on winner, 'he is God's choice'
- Edo governorship election 2024: Shehu Sani reacts as INEC says 379,000 PVCs uncollected
- Edo: Prophet Emmanuel predicts win for PDP
Edo election: Accord Party vows to win
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, the national chairman of the Accord Party, expressed optimism that the party will win.
Mgbudem urged eligible voters in the state to come out en masse and vote for his party.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.