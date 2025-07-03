A mum has lamented on social media after she was not allowed into the United States, where she intended to have her holiday

She shared a video with her baby, noting that she flew for 10 hours en route to the foreign country

Social media users have shared their thoughts on the lady's experience, with some criticising her for choosing the US for her vacation

A woman, known as @callme_karol on TikTok, has cried out on the social media platform after she was denied entry into the US.

She shared a video of herself with her kid on an aeroplane, noting that she flew for 10 hours and wanted to spend her vacation in America.

Why was she denied entry into US?

The disappointed mum explained that they thought she wanted to stay in the US illegally, hence the denial.

She lamented being denied entry despite having her return ticket and all other necessaries sorted out. She wrote:

"They thought I was going to stay in the country illegally… but I just wanted to spend my vacation there. I had my return ticket, everything ready — and still, they sent me back."

Her TikTok post stirred mixed reactions. Some people slammed her for choosing the US as her vacation destination.

Lady's US experience stirs reactions

Amely😘 said:

"That must have been such a frustrating experience. It’s tough when everything is in order, and things still don’t go as planned. Hopefully, your next trip will be smoother!"

LovingMe&LovingIt said:

"Not being mean but a lot of immigrants have return tickets and that doesn’t STOP them from staying over,then marrying to try to stay permanently. So I think they are trying to get a handle and n this immigration problem. Hopefully you can get a refund to use somewhere else."

Josh Ohene Kyeretwie said:

"When will we stop doing this to ourselves?😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩. after everything we know now, why do we keep trying to go there?"

D.O.M.A🍁♉️ said:

"That’s crazy. Especially you both being European citizens. Something must have triggered this decision."

𝐌𝐫 𝐂𝐊 said:

"There are many beautiful places in Africa for vacation. In Kenya, Zanzibar(Tanzanie), São Tomé and so on."

Bad girl said:

"USA for vacation out of all places?? Y’all are so desperate to go to that country that’s why they treating u like chickens."

