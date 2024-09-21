As the Edo State governorship election approaches, intense political maneuvers and alliances are shaping the race

Governor Godwin Obaseki and former Governor Adams Oshiomhole are central figures in the election, each backing different candidates

Influential personalities like Chief Gabriel Igbinedion and Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu are poised to play critical roles behind the scenes

As the clock ticks towards the highly anticipated Edo State governorship election, the atmosphere is thick with tension and anticipation.

A few hours to go, the political arena is buzzing with last-minute scheming, alliances, and power plays as major contenders prepare for what promises to be a fiercely contested race.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 17 candidates to contest for the governorship seat at the Dennis Osadebay House in Benin City, Edo State.

However, political analysts have zeroed in on three key candidates as the main contenders: Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Beyond the candidates on the ballot, a handful of powerful political figures are poised to play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the election.

These are the personalities whose influence could shape the final results and sway the direction of Edo’s political future, as reported by Daily Trust.

Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki is a central figure in this election. Eight years ago, he rose to power with the overwhelming support of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Their relationship, however, soured, leading to a political rift that saw Obaseki switch parties from the APC to the PDP during his re-election bid in 2020.

Now, Obaseki is wielding his influence in favor of Asue Ighodalo, the PDP candidate, hoping to install him as his successor.

Obaseki's support for Ighodalo is seen as a strategic move to secure his political legacy and maintain his influence in Edo politics.

The governor’s backing is significant, given the resources and power at his disposal.

His determination is palpable, as he has reportedly stated that the election is a "do or die" affair.

Whether Obaseki can replicate Oshiomhole's feat of successfully installing a successor remains to be seen, but his role in this election cannot be underestimated.

Adams Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, a two-term governor of Edo State and a current Senator, remains a towering figure in the state’s political landscape.

Oshiomhole's influence is so profound that he has been appointed as the chairman of the APC Campaign Council in Edo. His relationship with Obaseki, once a political mentor, turned bitter, leading to a public falling out that has defined much of Edo’s recent political history.

This election is being framed as another chapter in the ongoing Obaseki-Oshiomhole rivalry, with both men seeking to assert their dominance.

Oshiomhole’s role as the leader of the APC campaign is particularly notable; he has been more visible on the campaign trail than the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, highlighting his determination to regain control of the state.

Oshiomhole has not shied away from controversy, recently making headlines with remarks about Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, which sparked a public exchange of words. His influence, combined with the federal backing of the APC, makes him a formidable force in this election.

Gabriel Igbinedion

Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin, is another significant figure whose influence could shape the outcome of the election.

As a wealthy businessman and one of the most prominent traditional leaders in Edo State, Igbinedion's support carries considerable weight.

He is known for his deep connections within both political and traditional circles, making him a key player behind the scenes.

Igbinedion’s influence extends beyond politics; his backing could mobilize significant support for the candidate he favors.

Though not directly involved in the campaign, his endorsement or quiet maneuvering could tip the scales in what is expected to be a close race.

Philip Shaibu

Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu is also a major player in this election. Known for his loyalty to Obaseki, Shaibu has been instrumental in the governor’s political journey.

However, recent tensions between Shaibu and Obaseki have added an interesting dynamic to the race.

There have been reports of a strained relationship between the two, with Shaibu allegedly eyeing the governorship himself in the future.

Despite the tension, Shaibu remains a critical ally for the PDP in this election. His influence in the Edo North region, where he hails from, is expected to play a crucial role in mobilizing voters for Ighodalo.

How the dynamics between him and Obaseki unfold in the coming hours could have a significant impact on the election’s outcome.

Other influential figures

Beyond these major players, other influential personalities are expected to play pivotal roles in shaping the election.

Former Edo State Governor, Lucky Igbinedion, the son of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, is also a figure whose involvement could sway voters, especially given his political pedigree and connections.

Similarly, key figures within the Labour Party and the APC are working behind the scenes to rally support for their respective candidates.

As Edo State braces for a highly competitive election, the influence of these powerful personalities will undoubtedly be a decisive factor in determining who will emerge victorious. With the stakes so high and the power dynamics so fluid, the next 24 hours will be critical in shaping the future of Edo State.

