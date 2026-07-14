Nigerian Police finally arrested Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, who allegedly posed as director general of the 'fictitious' Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC)

Adeyemi had gone into hiding after the presidency disowned the PFIPC and labelled its founding documents as forged

A Federal High Court in Abuja charged Adeyemi and two others with forgery, impersonation, and operating an unauthorised government agency

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Nigerian Police have arrested Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, the man who had been allegedly parading himself as the director general (DG) of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), a body the presidency has described as fictitious and whose founding documents it says were forged.

The arrest, announced on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, comes after Adeyemi spent time in hiding following a police manhunt triggered by allegations of forgery, impersonation, and related offences.

Nigerian Police arrest Adeniyi Adeyemi over alleged PFIPC impersonation, forgery, and related offences. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956, @NigeriaStories, @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Before disappearing from public view, Adeyemi maintained his innocence to local media, insisted the council was lawfully established, and pledged to appear in court to clear his name. He also accused senior government officials of soliciting bribes during his appointment process and subsequently attempting to seize control of the council's finances, allegations the presidency has firmly denied.

Watch Adeyemi in the breaking news X post from @NigAffairs confirming Adeyemi's arrest below:

What does the PFIPC scandal involve?

The PFIPC was allegedly established in 2024 with the stated aim of attracting foreign investment to Nigeria, yet there is no record of any completed deals. According to charges filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Adeyemi and two co-defendants allegedly used forged official documents to establish and operate the council, opened multiple bank accounts in its name, and sought formal government recognition for an agency that authorities say never legally existed.

Investigations by the BBC revealed that the PFIPC had secured office space within Abuja's federal secretariat, opened accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budget allocation of 1.3 billion naira (approximately $950,000). However, the accountant-general's Office stated that the PFIPC never held an operational CBN account and received neither public funds nor salaries.

The presidency said police forensic analysis confirmed that the signature of the president's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on the disputed appointment letter had been forged.

Tinubu orders investigation by ICPC

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the matter and submit a comprehensive report within 30 days. The probe is expected to cover the use of forged appointment letters, attempts to secure diplomatic support and visa facilitation under false pretences, the opening of bank accounts with fraudulent documents, and the role of any public officer, private individual, or financial institution that may have enabled the alleged scheme.

Tinubu stated that the integrity of the presidency and federal institutions "must be protected against impersonation, forgery, abuse of official identity and the exploitation of weaknesses in the public service," adding that "all persons found culpable are to be treated strictly in accordance with applicable law."

Legit.ng reported on the court order for Adeyemi's arrest, which preceded his eventual detention by police. The scandal has drawn calls from opposition politicians, civil society groups, and senior lawyers for an independent inquiry, with some demanding the resignation of Gbajabiamila.

The Nigerian presidency, under President Bola Tinubu, stands by Femi Gbajabiamila amid corruption allegations by Adeyemi. Photo credit: Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

Read more on Gbajabiamila

Adeyemi: Gbajabiamila talks tough

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gbajabiamila gave Adeyemi 72 hours to withdraw what he described as false and defamatory allegations made against him in a widely circulated press conference or face both civil and criminal legal action.

Gbajabiamila, through his solicitors, Pinheiro LP, also demanded a public apology, the removal of the alleged defamatory publications from all media platforms, and a written undertaking that no further allegations would be made against him.

The demands are contained in a cease-and-desist letter by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) on behalf of the law firm.

Source: Legit.ng