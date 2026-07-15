The Zambia Department of Immigration has updated its list of passport holders who can enter the country without a visa

Under current guidelines, 22 African countries and territories enjoy complete visa-free entry

Visa-exempt travelers arriving by air must hold a valid return ticket, while those arriving by land or water must show proof of sufficient funds

Zambia has released its updated visa guidelines, making it much easier for global travelers to experience its rich cultural heritage, famous national parks, and the breathtaking Victoria Falls.

In a push to boost tourism and streamline regional integration, the Zambia Department of Immigration has highlighted a long list of international travellers who enjoy visa-free entry.

22 African countries and territories enjoy complete visa-free entry. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Among these, several African nations are granted a complete visa-exempt status, allowing their citizens to cross the Zambian borders seamlessly.

The government emphasizes that while these individuals do not need to apply for a visa, they must still comply with standard entry policies.

Specifically, any non-citizens or non-residents arriving in Zambia by air must possess a valid return air ticket.

For those arriving via land or water border posts, travelers must show proof of sufficient funds to support their stay and secure their eventual departure.

If you are traveling on an African passport, here is the official, numbered list of African countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter Zambia:

African Countries Exempt from Zambian Visa Requirements

Angola Botswana Cape Verde Comoros Kenya Lesotho Liberia Madagascar Malawi Mauritius Mayotte (Territory) Morocco Mozambique Namibia Reunion (Territory) Sao Tome and Principe Seychelles South Africa Swaziland (Eswatini) Tanzania Uganda Zimbabwe

Full list: Countries eligible for Ethiopia visa on arrival

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ethiopia has published a list of countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, making it easier for eligible international travellers to visit the East African nation without securing a visa before departure.

The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.

UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.

The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.

Source: Legit.ng