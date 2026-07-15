List of African Countries Whose Citizens Don't Need Visa to Visit Zambia
- The Zambia Department of Immigration has updated its list of passport holders who can enter the country without a visa
- Under current guidelines, 22 African countries and territories enjoy complete visa-free entry
- Visa-exempt travelers arriving by air must hold a valid return ticket, while those arriving by land or water must show proof of sufficient funds
Zambia has released its updated visa guidelines, making it much easier for global travelers to experience its rich cultural heritage, famous national parks, and the breathtaking Victoria Falls.
In a push to boost tourism and streamline regional integration, the Zambia Department of Immigration has highlighted a long list of international travellers who enjoy visa-free entry.
Among these, several African nations are granted a complete visa-exempt status, allowing their citizens to cross the Zambian borders seamlessly.
The government emphasizes that while these individuals do not need to apply for a visa, they must still comply with standard entry policies.
Specifically, any non-citizens or non-residents arriving in Zambia by air must possess a valid return air ticket.
For those arriving via land or water border posts, travelers must show proof of sufficient funds to support their stay and secure their eventual departure.
If you are traveling on an African passport, here is the official, numbered list of African countries whose citizens do not require a visa to enter Zambia:
African Countries Exempt from Zambian Visa Requirements
- Angola
- Botswana
- Cape Verde
- Comoros
- Kenya
- Lesotho
- Liberia
- Madagascar
- Malawi
- Mauritius
- Mayotte (Territory)
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Reunion (Territory)
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Seychelles
- South Africa
- Swaziland (Eswatini)
- Tanzania
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
Full list: Countries eligible for Ethiopia visa on arrival
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ethiopia has published a list of countries whose citizens can obtain a tourist visa on arrival, making it easier for eligible international travellers to visit the East African nation without securing a visa before departure.
The visa-on-arrival scheme is available to tourists from approved countries and allows eligible visitors to receive their entry visa after arriving in Ethiopia, subject to the country's immigration requirements.
UAE releases list of countries eligible for visa-free entry
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Arab Emirates has published its updated entry guidelines, confirming that citizens from at least 70 countries can enter the nation without a pre-arranged visa.
The policy facilitates smoother access for international visitors as the country handles millions of arrivals across its major airport networks.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng