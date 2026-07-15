FreeTV, a free-to-air digital platform is offering Nigerians access to over 60 television channels across multiple categories

Stations include news, sports, entertainment, children's, and regional channels as part of Nigeria's Digital Switch-Over programme

Viewers can access the platform through compatible digital televisions, decoders, or supported mobile devices after a one-time setup

The federal government has made available more than 60 television channels on its newly launched FreeTV platform, giving Nigerians access to news, sports, movies, entertainment, children's programmes, and educational content at no cost.

FreeTV is part of Nigeria's ongoing Digital Switch-Over programme, which is driving the country's migration from analogue to digital broadcasting.

FG expands digital TV access as FreeTV debuts with 65 subscription-free channels Photo: Nurphoto

Source: UGC

The government confirmed that the platform is designed to eventually carry more than 100 channels, with additional broadcasters expected to join as the transition progresses.

Viewers can access the service through compatible digital televisions, set-top decoders, or supported mobile devices following an initial one-time setup.

The government stated that FreeTV is intended to broaden digital broadcasting access across the country, particularly for Nigerians who have long been unable to afford commercial pay-TV subscriptions.

Further channel additions are expected as Nigeria advances toward completing its full analogue-to-digital broadcasting transition.

List of channels now available on FreeTV

News Central

NTA

Rahama TV

NTA Parliament

P&B Television

Hi-Impact TV

OSBC TV

Liberty TV

Galaxy TV

OTV

Afia TV

Jigawa Television

EKTV

Opera TV Tune

AfroKidz

TNT Television

AIT

TVC

OSRC TV

Skyline News

SuperScreen TV

Moon TV

ATN

Kafian TV

Housing TV Africa

Maiduguri TV

ETV

Tozali TV

Wedding TV

AMN TV

Music 1 TV

Signature TV

DBS TV

Arise News

Channels TV

DITV

Rapid TV

CNBC TV

Nolly Africa TV

ABS TV

News24

Azam TV

TVS News

TRTV

Sapientia TV

Wazobia TV

Afro Cinema

RTV Sokoto

RTV

Trust TV

Gambi TV

WAP TV

SMK TV

STV

Muhasa TV

Rave TV

BCOS TV

ARTI TV

NTA Sports 24

Kennis Music

LN247

Benue TV

360 TV

Branama TV

ADBN TV

FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off

Meanwhile, the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.

Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.

He said

"We put a timeline for analogue switch-off. Before that time, a lot of things will be put in place. This is just phase one."

DStv freezes prices to attract customers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice confirmed there would be no increase in DStv subscription prices in 2026, marking the first time in years the company skipped its traditional annual price hike.

The decision was aimed at attracting and retaining customers after the pay-TV operator suffered subscriber losses across key African markets and faced mounting pressure from cheaper streaming alternatives.

MultiChoice also said it would complement the price freeze with improvements to its services and content offering as it seeks to rebuild customer loyalty under its new Canal+ ownership

Source: Legit.ng