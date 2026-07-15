FG Releases Full List of Channels Now Avaialble on FreeTV Without Subscription
- FreeTV, a free-to-air digital platform is offering Nigerians access to over 60 television channels across multiple categories
- Stations include news, sports, entertainment, children's, and regional channels as part of Nigeria's Digital Switch-Over programme
- Viewers can access the platform through compatible digital televisions, decoders, or supported mobile devices after a one-time setup
The federal government has made available more than 60 television channels on its newly launched FreeTV platform, giving Nigerians access to news, sports, movies, entertainment, children's programmes, and educational content at no cost.
FreeTV is part of Nigeria's ongoing Digital Switch-Over programme, which is driving the country's migration from analogue to digital broadcasting.
The government confirmed that the platform is designed to eventually carry more than 100 channels, with additional broadcasters expected to join as the transition progresses.
Viewers can access the service through compatible digital televisions, set-top decoders, or supported mobile devices following an initial one-time setup.
The government stated that FreeTV is intended to broaden digital broadcasting access across the country, particularly for Nigerians who have long been unable to afford commercial pay-TV subscriptions.
Further channel additions are expected as Nigeria advances toward completing its full analogue-to-digital broadcasting transition.
List of channels now available on FreeTV
- News Central
- NTA
- Rahama TV
- NTA Parliament
- P&B Television
- Hi-Impact TV
- OSBC TV
- Liberty TV
- Galaxy TV
- OTV
- Afia TV
- Jigawa Television
- EKTV
- Opera TV Tune
- AfroKidz
- TNT Television
- AIT
- TVC
- OSRC TV
- Skyline News
- SuperScreen TV
- Moon TV
- ATN
- Kafian TV
- Housing TV Africa
- Maiduguri TV
- ETV
- Tozali TV
- Wedding TV
- AMN TV
- Music 1 TV
- Signature TV
- DBS TV
- Arise News
- Channels TV
- DITV
- Rapid TV
- CNBC TV
- Nolly Africa TV
- ABS TV
- News24
- Azam TV
- TVS News
- TRTV
- Sapientia TV
- Wazobia TV
- Afro Cinema
- RTV Sokoto
- RTV
- Trust TV
- Gambi TV
- WAP TV
- SMK TV
- STV
- Muhasa TV
- Rave TV
- BCOS TV
- ARTI TV
- NTA Sports 24
- Kennis Music
- LN247
- Benue TV
- 360 TV
- Branama TV
- ADBN TV
FG announces deadline for final analogue TV switch-off
Meanwhile, the federal government has announced December 2028 as the target date for completing the country's full transition from analogue to digital television broadcasting.
Charles Ebuebu, Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), confirmed the timeline in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, noting that the shutdown would be rolled out in stages.
He said
"We put a timeline for analogue switch-off. Before that time, a lot of things will be put in place. This is just phase one."
DStv freezes prices to attract customers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MultiChoice confirmed there would be no increase in DStv subscription prices in 2026, marking the first time in years the company skipped its traditional annual price hike.
The decision was aimed at attracting and retaining customers after the pay-TV operator suffered subscriber losses across key African markets and faced mounting pressure from cheaper streaming alternatives.
MultiChoice also said it would complement the price freeze with improvements to its services and content offering as it seeks to rebuild customer loyalty under its new Canal+ ownership
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.