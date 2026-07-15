APC chieftains visited Senator Rufai Sani Hanga at his residence in Kano on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, to appeal for his defection to the ruling party

APC Vice Chairman Salisu Maje Gwangwazo told Hanga that Kwankwaso's refusal to offer him an elective position in the NDC proved he was no longer valued

Hanga did not publicly respond to the appeal and gave no immediate indication that he had agreed to join the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - A delegation of All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Kano State has formally approached Senator Rufai Sani Hanga, who represents Kano Central, urging him to abandon the Kwankwasiyya Movement and join the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Hanga defected to the NDC, citing the internal NNPP crisis as the catalyst for his decision.

APC urges Hanga to move to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigAffairs

Source: Twitter

The APC delegation argued that Senator Hanga's long years of loyalty to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have gone unrewarded.

The delegation, led by APC State Vice Chairman Salisu Maje Gwangwazo, called on Hanga at his home on Tuesday following his return from a medical trip abroad.

As reported by Daily Trust, the APC delegation's visit was framed as both a welcome and a political appeal.

APC accuses Kwankwaso of sidelining Hanga

Gwangwazo told the senator plainly that Kwankwaso's decision not to offer him any elective position within the New Nigeria Development Coalition (NDC) was proof of where he stood in the movement.

"Despite your long-standing relationship and support for Kwankwaso, he has clearly shown that you are not relevant to them.

"To prove that, Kwankwaso has refused to offer you any elective position in the NDC despite all your sacrifices. That should tell you who the real betrayer is."

Gwangwazo extended a direct invitation for Hanga to align with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf inside the APC, promising that the senator would find greater relevance there.

"We are here to plead with you to return and join Governor Yusuf in the APC, where you will be important and relevant.

"We are not promising you the senatorial ticket because the governor has already settled issues concerning members of the National and State Assemblies. But we want you to return to where you will be valued."

Hanga's political future remains uncertain

The visit took place against the backdrop of growing speculation about Hanga's next move.

He had recently declared continued loyalty to Kwankwaso, yet also disclosed that he had held a private meeting with Governor Yusuf in which confidential political matters were discussed, a revelation that fuelled further questions about his direction ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Nigerian Affairs Journal, Hanga is expected to meet with other political parties, including the ADC, as he considers his options ahead of the 2027 general election.

APC leaders urge Senator Hanga to defect and dump the NDC and Kwankwaso. Photo credit: Senator Rufai Sani Hanga

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso accused of being responsible for Nigerians’ hardship

Recall that Singer Rarara accused Kwankwaso of exacerbating Nigeria's economic hardships through alleged mismanagement of local government funds

The prominent APC supporter has called for full local government autonomy as a means to strengthen grassroots development and address Nigeria’s persistent challenges.

Kwankwaso’s camp is yet to respond to Rarara's allegations regarding local government funding issues.

Kwankwaso's strong ally knocks Tinubu over security reforms

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Buba Galadima criticised President Tinubu's proposal for state police as a potential political weapon.

The Constitution Alteration Bill requires a two-thirds majority for approval across state assemblies.

Public reactions have revealed division over state police, with arguments for and against its implementation.

Source: Legit.ng