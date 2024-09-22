Governor Godwin Obaseki has been seen being booed out of the INEC office in Benin, the Edo state capital

The governor was said to have stormed the electoral office following intel that the APC was working to manipulate the Edo governorship election results currently being collated

DIG Frank Mbah had persuaded the governor to leave the premises, but his refusal led to the police and military giving him an order because he was not supposed to be there

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Benin City, Edo state capital, on Sunday morning, September 22. Governor Godwin Obaseki, whose Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was contesting the governorship election, arrived at the office unnoticed at 2 am.

Obaseki's sudden appearance was reportedly sparked by concerns that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) was attempting to manipulate the election results. The governor sought to monitor the collation process and address anomalies noticed in some local government areas, including Oredo, where he voted.

Why police send Obaseki out of INEC office

However, INEC officials informed Obaseki that he wasn't supposed to be present, citing procedural guidelines. Despite this, the governor insisted on staying, prompting a standoff. Earlier, PDP's candidate, Asue Ighodalo, had been sent back, but Obaseki remained resolute.

Tension escalated when a combined team of policemen, soldiers, and security agents, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Frank Mba, arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. Mba, appointed by the Inspector General of Police to supervise the election, escorted the governor out of the premises.

The governor's refusal led to a dramatic exit, with security personnel surrounding him and issuing military commands to "leave." Obaseki maintained his composure as he was escorted out of the premises at 4:10 am. The incident highlighted the intense political rivalry in Edo State.

