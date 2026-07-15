The Nigeria Immigration Service confirms that citizens of 15 ECOWAS member states can enter Nigeria without a visa under the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol

Cameroon and Chad also enjoy visa-free access to Nigeria for up to 90 days under a separate bilateral visa abolition agreement

All visa-exempt travellers must carry valid passports, enter through recognised ports, and must not be subject to any immigration restrictions

Citizens of 16 countries can travel to Nigeria in 2026 without obtaining a visa in advance.

This is thanks to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Free Movement Protocol.

Citizens of certain countries can visit Nigeria without a visa in 2026. Photo Credit: @MinOfInteriorNG

Source: Twitter

According to official guidance published by the Nigeria Immigration Service and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, the exemption covers two distinct groups: the 15 member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and two additional countries — Cameroon and Chad — covered under a separate bilateral visa abolition agreement with Nigeria.

Nigeria visa: ECOWAS citizens and free entry

Under the ECOWAS Free Movement Protocol, citizens of all 15 member states are entitled to enter Nigeria without a visa.

These countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo, in addition to Nigeria itself.

However, visa-free entry does not mean unrestricted entry. Travellers must hold a valid passport or recognised travel document, arrive through an officially designated entry point, and must not be subject to any immigration restrictions imposed by Nigerian authorities.

The protocol applies to ordinary passport holders and is not extended to those using emergency or temporary travel documents in circumstances outside the protocol's scope.

Cameroon and Chad: 90-day visa-free stay

Cameroon and Chad fall under a separate category governed by Nigeria's Visa Abolition Agreement. Citizens of both countries may enter and remain in Nigeria for a maximum of 90 days without a visa.

This allowance is, however, limited to tourism and short stays. Any Cameroonian or Chadian national who intends to work, conduct business, or reside in Nigeria beyond the 90-day window is required to obtain the appropriate visa along with the relevant work or business permit before engaging in such activities.

Requirements for other foreign nationals

All other foreign nationals not covered by the ECOWAS protocol or the bilateral abolition agreement must apply for a visa before travelling to Nigeria.

For a short-stay tourism visa, the standard requirements include a passport valid for at least six months with a minimum of two blank visa pages, two passport-sized photographs measuring 35 by 40 millimetres, a return ticket, proof of sufficient funds, and evidence of confirmed hotel accommodation or a host address within Nigeria.

Tourism visas are valid for no more than 90 days from the date of issuance.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria had released 23 categories of visa classes that foreigners can apply for.

Non-African countries that Nigerians can visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the non-African countries Nigerians can visit without a visa.

While these regions do not require an advance visa, prospective travellers must satisfy standard border security measures.

Airlines will verify that passports possess a minimum of six months' validity remaining from the arrival date.

Source: Legit.ng