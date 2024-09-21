The APC candidate in the ongoing Edo governorship election, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed that the PDP will not get a single vote at his polling unit

Okpebholo, after casting his vote at PU003, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA in Edo, said his people love him, and none of them will vote for the PDP

The APC candidate also tackled Governor Godwin Obaseki, alleging that the PDP governor was trying to create tension in the state ahead of the poll

Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after casting his vote at PU003, Uwessan 1, Esan Central LGA in Edo.

He commended INEC's handling of the election, stating, "What I am seeing here is testimony that INEC is getting it right." Okpebholo's optimism was palpable as he spoke with reporters, and he attributed his confidence to the love and support of his people.

As the senator representing Edo Central, Okpebholo boldly declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wouldn't secure a single vote at his polling unit. His assertion underscores his strong connection with his constituents.

His statement reads in part:

"PDP or whatever will not get one vote here because this is my home, and my people love me. I have nothing to fear."

Edo 2024: APC candidate speaks on security

Okpebholo also addressed concerns about security, dismissing them as exaggerated. "What they are saying about security is hyping. No knockout or a stick of matches. It's just to scare people away from voting," he stated. This reassurance comes amidst reports of voting proceeding smoothly in various wards and polling units across Edo State.

The APC candidate's comments also took a subtle jab at Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying, "He wanted to cause fire in Edo State, but by the grace of God, everything is moving perfectly." This statement hints at the intense political rivalry in the state.

As the election unfolds, Okpebholo faces stiff competition from Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), and 14 other candidates vying for the coveted Osadebe House. The outcome will determine the next leader of Edo State, bringing an end to Governor Obaseki's eight-year tenure.

