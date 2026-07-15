Riches Sammy broke his silence after a video of his wife, Nkiru Sylvanus, on a movie set sparked online debates about her appearance and marriage

He said the circulating image does not accurately reflect his wife's looks and warned against derogatory captions tied to their marriage

Sammy threatened legal action against anyone spreading false or misleading narratives about the couple

Riches Sammy, husband of Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus, has issued a firm public warning to anyone making false claims about his marriage, threatening to pursue legal action if the situation continues.

His statement came after a video of Nkiru on a film set began circulating online in recent days, drawing a wave of comments.

Some fans rallied behind the actress, while others suggested that marriage had visibly altered her appearance, with several posts attaching unflattering captions to the footage.

Riches Sammy has spoken publicly after a viral video of his wife, actress Nkiru Sylvanus, sparked widespread reactions online. Photo: nkirusylvanus_real

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Sammy made it clear that while he could let the image and its accompanying chatter slide, he draws a hard line at narratives that misrepresent his marriage.

"A picture and a video which does not represent what my wife looks like have been circulating online currently, and I choose to overlook all that and all the comments that have been made. But what I will not tolerate is someone making a derogatory post or a misleading caption about my marriage. I will not tolerate that. I will take legal action. Be warned," he said.

Sammy's intervention quickly drew attention from fans and followers, many of whom praised him for stepping up to defend Nkiru Sylvanus rather than staying silent.

Watch Riches Sammy's warning to those spreading false claims about his marriage below:

Fans react to Riches Sammy's statement

The video generated a wave of responses online:

@nechesblog2 wrote:

"Thank God you addressed this because I was so angry when I saw the posts online and captions. She's so blessed to have you."

@arthurscottoriginal commented:

"You get time brother. Most things are meant to be overlooked. No b everyone for internet get sense u suppose know."

@diva_success_collections shared:

"Because they don't flaunt their beautiful love story online and you guys terms them unhappy. Couples who are drama free and living their best life's. Beautiful things are not made public."

@giftsandprintsbyenielle wrote:

"A real man. I love how he standing up for her."

@nkemleo said:

"God bless you sir. Please go ahead and take all necessary legal actions. People need to learn to mind their business."

Riches Sammy has reacted to online conversations about his wife, Nkiru Sylvanus, following a viral video that drew mixed reactions from fans. Photo: nkirusylvanus_real

Source: Instagram

Brandy breaks silence after viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that American singer Brandy trended online after fans speculated about her slimmer appearance in recent public videos.

Social media users debated her look, with some urging kindness and caution against making assumptions about her health.

Breaking her silence, Brandy shared a heartfelt message of gratitude, reflecting on her artistry, roots, and journey while assuring fans she is focused on creating, healing, and sharing more love through her music.

Source: Legit.ng