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Lesotho Releases Official Visa Guidance, Entry Requirements for Nigerians, Other Nationals
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Lesotho Releases Official Visa Guidance, Entry Requirements for Nigerians, Other Nationals

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The Ministry of Home Affairs of the Kingdom of Lesotho has issued updated visa and entry guidelines for foreign travellers
  • Foreign nationals planning to visit Lesotho on any visa category must first obtain an electronic visa through the official Lesotho e-visa portal
  • Exemptions from this rule apply only to nations with bilateral visa-abolition agreements and to citizens of select Commonwealth countries

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The Kingdom of Lesotho, a Southern African country landlocked entirely by South Africa, is a notable destination for global travellers, business professionals, and mountain tourism enthusiasts.

To ensure seamless travel and border security, the Lesotho Ministry of Home Affairs has released official visa guidance, specifying the entry requirements for nationals from other countries planning to visit the kingdom.

The Kingdom of Lesotho has issued updated visa and entry guidelines for Nigerians and other foreign travellers
The Kingdom of Lesotho releases visa guidance and requirements for foreigners. Photo credit: Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane
Source: UGC

Lesotho shares entry requirements for foreigners

According to the official directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, foreign citizens wishing to visit Lesotho must obtain their permits online before boarding.

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The statement from the ministry reads:

"Every citizen of a foreign country who wishes to visit the Kingdom of Lesotho on any visa category must first obtain a visa through the Lesotho e-visa system."

Who is exempt from Lesotho visa rule

Lesotho immigration laws provide exemptions for specific groups of foreigners. The ministry outlined that individuals in the following categories do not require a visa to enter:

  1. Visa Abolition Agreements: Citizens of countries that have formal, bilateral visa waiver or abolition agreements with the Kingdom of Lesotho.
  2. Select Commonwealth Countries: Citizens of designated Commonwealth nations are also exempt from visa requirements.

Citizens of Nigeria, despite being a Commonwealth nation, need a visa to enter Lesotho. Nigerians can apply for an e-visa for stays up to 14 days or apply through the Lesotho High Commission in Abuja for longer visits.

Egypt releases nationals for free-visa entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Egyptian Consulate has published updated guidelines detailing visa requirements, exemptions, and visa-on-arrival eligibility.

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Angola releases official list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026

Passport holders from the UK, the US, and EU member states can visit specific Egyptian resorts visa-free for up to 15 days.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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