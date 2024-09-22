APC youth leader in Edo Tony Kabaka has led a group of people to stage protests against the action of Governor Godwin Obaseki over Edo governorship election results

Governor Obaseki reportedly stormed the state secretariat of INEC at midnight over allegations that APC was plotting to manipulate the result in its favour

The governor was subsequently forced out of the premises by the security agencies led by DIG Frank Mbah

Tony Kabaka, a popular All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Edo state, has led a number of party members to stage protests in Benin, the state capital, over the action of Governor Godwin Obaseki on the ongoing governorship election results in the state.

Obaseki's sudden appearance at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was reportedly sparked by concerns that the opposition APC was attempting to manipulate the election results.

The governor sought to monitor the collation process and address anomalies noticed in some local government areas, including Oredo, where he voted.

Why Obaseki was forced out of INEC office

However, INEC officials informed Obaseki that he wasn't supposed to be present, citing procedural guidelines. Despite this, the governor insisted on staying, prompting a standoff. Earlier, PDP's candidate, Asue Ighodalo, had been sent back, but Obaseki remained resolute.

Tension escalated when a combined team of policemen, soldiers, and security agents, led by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Frank Mba, arrived at the scene around 3 a.m. Mba, appointed by the Inspector General of Police to supervise the election, escorted the governor out of the premises.

Reacting to the development, the APC youth leader led some loyalists of the opposition in the state to stage a protest against the governor's action and the allegation. A video of the youths taking to the streets of Edo has also emerged.

Primate Ayodele urges voters to vote PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP and its candidate in the Saturday governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, have been urged to do everything to prevent the APC from rigging the poll.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, stressed that a vote for the APC is a vote for disaster, urging the people not to vote for the broom party.

According to the cleric, Edo will be economically and spiritually down should the APC win the forthcoming governorship election.

