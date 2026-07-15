Spain beat France 2-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final to book their first final appearance since lifting the trophy in 2010

Defending champions Argentina and the Three Lions of England will compete for the second final spot on Tuesday, July 15, 2026

Opta's supercomputer predicted the chances of winning the World Cup for the remaining three teams left in contention

Spain are through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in their semi-final clash, ending Les Bleus' hopes of reaching a third consecutive final and setting up a showdown for the trophy.

La Roja's victory marks their first World Cup final appearance in 16 years, having last contested and won the title at South Africa 2010.

Lamine Yamal gets the better of Kylian Mbappe again as Spain beats France. Photo by Xia Bohan.

Source: Getty Images

France, meanwhile, must now prepare for the third-place playoff rather than the chance to go one better than their runners-up finish at the previous edition.

The identity of Spain's opponents in the final will be determined by the second semi-final, where defending champions Argentina take on England. That result will also confirm France's opponent in the bronze medal match.

Supercomputer predicts England World Cup winner

With three nations still in contention for the title, Opta's supercomputer has crunched the probabilities across the remaining fixtures.

As noted by The Analyst, Spain, already guaranteed a final berth, carry the strongest overall chance of lifting the trophy, with the model assigning them a 55.59% probability of being crowned world champions.

On the other side of the draw, England hold a 52.28% chance of overcoming Argentina in the semi-final and reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

Should they get there, the match against Spain would mark a historic occasion for a generation of English supporters who have waited six decades for that opportunity. As noted by UEFA, it'll be a repeat of Euro 2024, which Spain won.

Argentina's path is the narrower one. The defending champions have a 47.72% chance of progressing past England, and even if they do, Opta puts their probability of retaining the World Cup title at just 21.09%.

Supercomputer predicts England vs Argentina

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, with the Three Lions being the favourite to progress at the expense of the defending champions.

Source: Legit.ng