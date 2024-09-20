On Saturday, September 21, voters in Edo State will elect a new governor, with attention focused on three leading candidates: Asue Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC), and Olumide Akpata (Labour Party)

INEC faces scrutiny to ensure a smooth, transparent process, with key concerns around timely distribution of materials, technological functionality, and result collation

Benin City, Edo state - On Saturday, September 21, voters in Edo state will elect a new governor as the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki, nears the end of his tenure.

Seventeen (17) political parties are participating in the race, but attention is focused on three leading candidates vying for the state’s top position.

Edo 2024: 3 key contenders battle for governorship seat

The top contenders are Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Olumide Akpata from the Labour Party.

The three have all campaigned across the state, revealing their plans for the people if elected.

Ighodalo, representing the ruling PDP, aims to build on Governor Obaseki's legacy; Okpebholo, on the other hand, seeks to return the APC to power after an eight-year hiatus.

Akpata, a prominent legal figure, hopes to ride the wave of the Obedient Movement, which has revived the LP to succeed Obaseki.

Edo 2024: INEC and security under scrutiny

As election day approaches, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be under intense scrutiny to ensure smooth and transparent conduct.

Key concerns include:

Timely distribution of election materials

Functionality of technological systems (BVAS) for accreditation and voting

Accurate, transparent collation and announcement of results

Security will also be a priority, with authorities expected to maintain peace and order during the voting process. With heightened political tensions, security agencies face the challenge of preventing electoral violence and ensuring a peaceful atmosphere.

IGP gives order as Edo voters go to the polls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kayode Egbetokun, the inspector-general of police (IGP), ordered the restriction of all vehicular movement on roads and waterways from 6am to 6pm on Saturday, September 21, during the governorship election in Edo state.

According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the IGP made this known on Friday, September 20.

The statement said the IGP mandated that special attention be afforded to individuals with disabilities, pregnant women, nursing mothers, the aged, and those with mobility challenges, ensuring that polling stations in both urban and rural settings are accessible to all.

