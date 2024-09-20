Monday, September 23, 2024, has been declared a public holiday by the Kano state government

The holiday is to mark the 7th day of this year's Maulud Nabiy, commemorating the birth of the holy prophet

In a statement issued to the press on Friday, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf urged Muslims to reflect on the virtues of Prophet Muhammad in the face of "current moral and social challenges"

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has declared Monday, September 23, 2024, a public holiday to mark the 7th day of Maulud Nabiy, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Maulud Nabiy: Monday declared as work-free day in Kano

This was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu Dantiye, issued to the press on Friday, September 20.

According to the statement, Governor Abba Yusuf called on the Muslim Ummah to deeply reflect on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He stressed that the Prophet’s life serves as a timeless guide for promoting peace, justice, humility, and compassion in both personal and communal spheres.

“The Prophet’s teachings are a beacon of mercy and righteousness that should be integrated into everyday life,” he added.

Yusuf urged the Muslim community to remain steadfast in adhering to the Qur’an and Sunnah.

“In the face of current moral and social challenges, it is vital for Muslims to return to the essence of Islam by reflecting the moral character of Prophet Muhammad. His life is a model of integrity, honesty, and service to humanity,” he said.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Maulud Nabiy celebration, the governor implored them to use the occasion to pray for peace and prosperity in the state and the nation.

