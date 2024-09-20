Plateau state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said he remains a committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Mutfwang denied rumours circulating on social media of him planning to join the All Progressive Congress (APC)

He said mischief-makers who want to create division between him and the PDP leadership are behind the rumour

Jos, Plateau state - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has denied rumours of planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mutfwang affirmed his total loyalty and commitment to the PDP.

Mutfwang said the rumour was baseless and false Photo credit: Caleb Mutfwang

The governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Gyang Bere, disclosed this in a press statement issued in Jos on Friday, September 20.

According to the statement, the social media post circulating a designed electronic flex banner featuring Mutfwang’s image and suggesting his defection to APC is misleading and false.

He added that the banner was said to have been mounted in Edo state as a baseless rumour, New Telegraph reports.

“The notion that he has contemplated leaving the PDP for the APC is entirely false, and the Governor affirms that he has never discussed with anyone about switching political parties."

The governor added that:

“This orchestrated falsehood, crafted by certain individuals and executed by mischief-makers, is aimed at creating division between the Governor and the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as his dedicated supporters in Plateau state.”

He urged the public to disregard the rumour, adding that the sole aim of mischief-makers is to tarnish Governor Mutfwang’s reputation for their selfish political gain.

APC Gov Ododo spotted as PDP govs' forum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state stirred reactions from Nigerians on social media after appearing at a PDP governors' forum gala night.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state took to social media on Saturday, August 24, and shared pictures from the event.

According to Fintiri, the event happened on Friday, August 23, in Plateau, which was a few hours after the Supreme Court upheld the victory of Ododo in the November election election.

