Apart from marking important historical dates and celebrations, public holidays allow Nigerians to unwind and relax while taking a break from work.

Legit.ng lists the public holidays in Year 2024, helping you plan accordingly.

Public holidays allow Nigerians to unwind and relax just as they take a break from work. Photo credits: BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP, Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

New Year holiday: January 1

Monday, January 1, was the New Year's Day public holiday.

It helped Nigerians to take time off work as they celebrated the crossover from 2023 to 2024.

Good Friday: March 29

For the Year 2024, Good Friday falls on Friday, March 29.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death on Calvary.

Easter holiday: April 1

Easter Monday for 2024 will be marked on Monday, April 1.

Easter is also a Christian holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It takes place three days after Jesus's death on Good Friday.

Eid-el-Fitr: April 10

2024's Eid-el-Fitr is estimated to be marked on Wednesday, April 10. Note that it is the sighting of the moon that will determine whether or not that day will be Eid day. April 11 could also be the Eid day.

Eid-el-Fitr is a holiday celebrated by Muslims and commemorates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in which Muslims fast daily from before dawn until sunset.

International Workers Day: May 1

Wednesday, May 1, 2024, is International Workers Day. It is also called Labour Day and May Day.

Labour Day is celebrated every year on 1 May to commemorate the struggles and sacrifices of the workers' and labours' movement.

Democracy Day: June 12

Democracy Day celebration is a very important celebration for Nigeria as it marks the country's strides in democratic governance.

On Wednesday, June 12, the Nigerian government will declare a public holiday to allow citizens to remember and commemorate how the country returned to democracy in 1999.

Eid-el-Kabir: June 17

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid-ed-Adha, may be celebrated on Monday, June 17. It is, however, subject to the sighting of the moon. Tuesday, June 18, may also be Id el Kabir's additional public holiday.

It follows the completion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid-el-Maulud: September 16

On Monday, September 16, the federal government will declare a public holiday to mark the Eid-el-Maulud.

It is the date set aside to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, may the peace and blessings of Allah be upon him

Nigeria Independence Day: October 1

Nigeria Independence Day is on Tuesday, October 1.

It is the day set aside to mark Nigeria's independence from the British colonial government.

Christmas Day: December 25

Wednesday, December 25, is another public holiday: Christmas Day.

Christmas is the Christian festival to remember the birth of Jesus Christ

Boxing Day: December 26

Boxing Day is the holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day.

It is traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria.

Other important days in 2024

Apart from the above, there are also other important dates to be marked/celebrated in 2024, though the government won't declare a public holiday to mark them.

They include:

Valentine's Day and Ash Wednesday: February 14

Wednesday, February 14, is Valentine's Day.

St Valentine's Day, named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest who lived in Rome in the 3rd Century, is an annual festival to celebrate romantic love, friendship and admiration.

The same February 14 will also be Ash Wednesday. It is one of the most popular and important holy days in the liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer.

International Women's Day: March 8

On Friday, March 8, is International Women's Day.

It is a global day celebrating women's social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's equality.

Children's Day: May 27

On Monday, May 27, Nigeria will observe Children’s Day.

It was established as a holiday in 1964 and it's a public holiday for Primary and Secondary school children.

Isese Day: More states declared public holiday in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at least four states in Southwest Nigeria declared a work-free day in August 2023 for public servants to commemorate the Isese Day 2023 celebrations.

The Isese Day is set aside in most southwest states to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions and preserve the Yoruba heritage.

More states are expected to mark the day in 2024.

