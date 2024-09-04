Muslims in Nigeria will soon observe Eid-ul-Maulud, a day set aside to honour Prophet Muhammad

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government will declare one day as a public holiday in commemoration of the Eid-ul-Maulud celebration

The events usually organised to mark the Eid-ul-Maulud include public lectures, symposia, giving alms, and inviting people to feasts

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria will declare a public holiday in commemoration of the 2024 Eid-ul-Maulud celebration.

Legit.ng reports that Eid-ul-Maulud, an observation of the day when the Islamic prophet Muhammad is reported to have been born, is commemorated in Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

In the coming days, the ministry of interior, headed by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will release a statement to announce the Eid-ul-Maulud public holiday in Nigeria.

Legit.ng understands that the 2024 Eid-ul-Maulud celebration in Nigeria falls in the third week of September—specifically, on either Sunday, September 15 or Monday, September 16.

Why is Eid ul Maulud significant?

During Eid-el-Maulud, Muslims reflect on the Prophet’s life, his kindness, compassion, and his role as a spiritual guide. They seek to emulate his teachings and strive for personal growth and self-improvement.

The day is used to spread love, patience, tolerance, and perseverance. Some use this day to give to the less privileged, while in some cities, there are street parades, houses, and mosques decorated and in some cases, candies and sweets are shared in the whole city.

How some Nigerian states celebrate Eid ul Maulud

In Kaduna, a durbar is usually organised.

Customarily, the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Nuhu-Bamali, joins the public to witness the display of a colourful durbar procession.

In several southwest states and some northern regions, adherents of the Sufi order of Islam put together programmes in commemoration of the day. Their Eid ul Maulud programmes often last months.

